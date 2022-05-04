Spezia-Lazio referees suspended for validating an illegal goal

Luca Pairetto and Luigi Nasca, central and VAR whistleblower, respectively, were sanctioned after the Eagles’ controversial victory

The referee team who directed last Saturday the Spezia–Latium (3-4), corresponding to the thirty-fifth day of the A series Italian, has been suspended for validating what was the Eagles’ winning goal when his player finished offside.

the italian defender Francesco Acerbi rescued in the last bars of the game the victory for the Latium with a goal that should have been reviewed by the VAR, but that was validated and allowed the Latium cut advantage to José Mourinho’s AS Roma in the fight for European places, now equal to 59 points after the draw of the ‘Loba’ against Bologna (0-0).

According to local media reports, Luca Pairetto and Luigi Nazcamain referee and VAR referee, respectively, they will not whistle for the remainder of the season so it is considered a “chained error”.

After the match between Rome and Bologna, and certified the tie on points that opens even more the fight to play European competitions next season, Mourinho charged against the arbitration of the match of the Latium.

Francesco Acerbi gave Lazio victory over Spezia with a controversial goal. Getty Images

“In the 22 years that I have been a coach, two things have not changed: the questions of who played and who did not, and the possibility of winning with an offside goal. It was possible 22 years ago and it is still possible now. , as it was yesterday. Everything changes in football, but not these two things”, said the Portuguese coach.

This Monday the Latium responded to Mourinho’s criticism in a statement.

“The fact that in 2022 a coach from another team, during his press conferences, repeatedly refers to alleged arbitration favors to competing teams shows some things: that the Latium is obsessively in his thoughts more than other coveted professional goals and that, as is often the case, he looks at himself in other people’s houses to divert attention from lost results and sensational episodes that have occurred in his own house, “the statement read.

“The line of Latium remains that of not discussing the decisions made on the field of play, even when it comes to obvious episodes that have occurred against the ‘biancoceleste’ team, such as Tonali’s foul on Acerbi in it Latium-AC Milan that ended in a goal or an elbow in the area by Ibáñez over Milinkovic-Savic in the return derby, to name two, although we have many more. Decisive episodes on which we have opted for silence out of respect for the referees on the field and the VAR, respect that others have not shown and continue to show, “he sentenced the Roman entity.