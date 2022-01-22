Spezia-Sampdoria, Quagliarella at risk of forfeit for the first of Giampaolo

Marco Giampaolo’s new debut on the Sampdoria bench is two days away, the blucerchiati will visit Spezia on matchday 23 of Serie A 2021/22, match scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 3 pm at the Picco stadium.
Double training session today for the Ligurian team at Mugnaini, particular attention both in the morning and in the afternoon on tactics first on video and then on the pitch.
Spezia-Sampdoria, the conditions of Audero and Quagliarella
Emil Audero and Fabio Quagliarella did not train in the group, both struggling with individual programs: for the goalkeeper no hope of taking the field, for the attacker some more chance of recovering at least for the bench. Out also Mikkel Damsgaard and Maya Yoshida, both still grappling with their respective injury recovery programs over the past few weeks.
Spezia-Sampdoria, the probable formation of Giampaolo
In 3-5-2, therefore, Falcone, Bereszynski and two between Ferrari, Magnani, Dragusin and Chabot to complete the department, the first of the quartet took the lead. On the flanks surely Candreva on the right, while Augello should win over Murru on the left. Few doubts in the middle of the field with Rincon and Thorsby alongside Ekdal in the direction. No doubt about the offensive tandem: Caputo will again have to join Gabbiadini in attack.