Spezia-Sampdoria, Quagliarella at risk of forfeit for the first of Giampaolo

Marco Giampaolo’s new debut on the Sampdoria bench is two days away, the blucerchiati will visit Spezia on matchday 23 of Serie A 2021/22, match scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 3 pm at the Picco stadium.

Double training session today for the Ligurian team at Mugnaini, particular attention both in the morning and in the afternoon on tactics first on video and then on the pitch.