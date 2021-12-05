Spezia-Sassuolo 2-2: Ligurians ahead 2-0 with Manaj and Gyasi, Raspadori signs the comeback

Thiago Motta’s team took the lead by two goals with Manaj and Gyasi but the Emilians recovered thanks to the blue striker who entered after the interval

by our correspondent GB Olivero

Who threw two points? La Spezia who were leading 2-0 until 20 ‘of the second half and wasted two good chances on the counterattack for the third goal or Sassuolo who took two bars at 0-0, an outside post at 0-2 and stayed for most of the game in the opponent’s trocar trying to win until the last second? Both versions are valid, but considering that La Spezia’s two goals are the result of serious individual mistakes by the neroverdi, the biggest regrets are probably Sassuolo.

First half – Sassuolo immediately takes possession of the opposing half of the pitch. After 28 seconds Reca must spend a yellow card to stop Frattesi a few centimeters outside the penalty area. Motta deploys a mobile 3-5-2, with Gyasi and Reca ready to push on the lanes. La Spezia restarts preferably on the left, but Sassuolo does not give him many possibilities to stretch out forward. Berardi goes close to scoring from a free-kick in the 3 ‘: Dionisi’s winger’s shot is deflected by Provedel on the crossbar. At 11 ‘Berardi always shoots high from the spot on a cross from Defrel. Kovalenko scores in the 16 ‘, but Nzola starts offside and his assist is therefore nil. Sassuolo tries to recover the ball high, Spezia relies on the long throw a little by choice and a lot out of necessity. Dionisi brings many men to the opponent’s trocar and at 31 ‘Scamacca receives to the limit and hits the crossbar with a right-footed bet. But in the 35th minute, at the first shot on goal, Spezia surprisingly took the lead: a pass from Maggiore for Nzola was evaluated badly by Ayhan who then made a bad postponement that triggers Reca. The cross from the winger is turned on goal by Manaj, with the defense of Dionisi surprised and displaced by the mistake of the Turkish. At 39 ‘Manaj dryly dribbles Ayhan and forces Consigli to avoid doubling.

Second half – At the beginning of the second half Dionisi moved to 4-2-3-1 inserting Toljan and Raspadori in place of Muldur and Henrique, but in the second minute Sassuolo’s collective naivety gave La Spezia the double. On a lateral foul Ayhan gets around by Nzola, Frattesi loses sight of the ball that the Angolan striker crosses in the small area. Kyriakopoulos does not intervene and Gyasi supports the net. Sassuolo, however, did not give up and Raspadori hit the outside post from the center of the area in the 9th minute. After two minutes Scamacca scores, but is offside. At 21 ‘Raspadori puts Sassuolo back into the game by turning in the goal with a left footed shot from Amian. Spezia struggles to restart, but at 28 ‘Maggiore, well served by Verde, has the matchpoint: left-footed on the bottom. Sassuolo broke through and in the 34th minute equalized again with Raspadori who, triggered by Berardi, dribbled Hristov and scored with his right foot from the edge. At 37 ‘Nzola, launched from his own area, arrives in front of Consiglio who deflects the conclusion. Sassuolo closed the match by pushing a lot, but the result did not change: 2-2 and regrets for everyone.

December 5, 2021 (change December 5, 2021 | 5:59 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link