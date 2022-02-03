Spezia, stop for Erlic: his conditions

Spezia: the latest on Erlic’s condition

Martin Erlic stopped due to a knee injury. The Spezia central defender suffered pain yesterday and limited himself to doing differentiated work. An alarm bell went off in the ranks of Thiago Motta’s team, also due to the importance of the player. Greater clarity on the extent of the problem will probably occur today, following all the assessments and examinations that will be carried out in the next few hours.

You don’t have very good feelings, which is why Erlic is to be considered in doubt for the match against Salernitana, scheduled for Monday evening at 8.45 pm. It would be a nice tile for Motta who at that point could rely on Hristov, ready to play in the center of defense, alongside Amian and Nikolaou.