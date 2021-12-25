Spezia, Thiago Motta close to farewell: first contacts with Giampaolo

Despite having closed the first round outside the relegation zone (with a 17th place, the result of the 16 points obtained in the first nineteen Serie A matches), and despite the feat at the ‘Maradona’ last Wednesday, Thiago Motta seems to have the hours on the bench of the Spezia.

The reasons for the desire to separate from Thiago Motta

The relationship with the director of the Ligurian club, Pecini, is to the minimum terms and the company had already expressed its desire to change in recent weeks, attributing to Thiago Motta a feeling lost with the team along the way.

Contacts with Giampaolo: we try to have the ‘yes’

The victory in Naples does not seem to have changed the fate of Thiago Motta on the Spezia bench: the former Genoa therefore remains at the start and the separation is always very close. As a substitute, the ds Pecini is already arguing with Marco Giampaolo.

The former coach, among others, of Sampdoria, Milan and Turin, is evaluating the proposal of Spezia and after listening to the intentions of the company will make a decision on: Giampaolo, with Pecini, has already worked at the time of Sampdoria and this could facilitate reaching an agreement in the next few hours. A definitive decision is however expected around the December 26/27. In a few days.