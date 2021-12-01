Spezia, Thiago Motta doesn’t like it: “We tried but a red is missing for Lautaro”

The analysis of Thiago Motta, Spezia coach, to DAZN after the defeat against Inter. “We tried to keep the game as long as possible and in the end we tried to do the feat, but we didn’t succeed but the boys gave everything. They did everything we prepared, now we’re thinking of Sassuolo. We tried to make ourselves dangerous by recovering. the ball and restart, we didn’t succeed because they press you with physically strong players.We tried, we could have done a little more even though there was an episode of Lautaro Martinez where the referee could manage it better. I would like to underline it even if I don’t like talking about the referees. Maybe without Lautaro he could change the game. I’m sorry because today with the technology we have there is also interpretation, if you go to see Lautaro’s foul and reaction we must all agree that a red is missing. These situations can change a game, I don’t want to enter this field because we played against a great team. “

We looked for Manaj with the long ball in the second half less ball on the ground.

“We have to defend ourselves low but when we recover it we have to get the ball out on the ground and we are able to do it. Today it was more difficult for the opponent in front of us, they make you run and on the recovery you are not very lucid. We were not able to put it on the ground. and creating dangers is something we can improve. “

Where did the idea of ​​Gyasi mezzala come from?

“There are many things together, he is a guy who has always played a midfielder, a forward and a full back. He is always available even in the defensive phase.”

See you next time Inter or Mourinho?

“I thank the Inter fans, I will never forget what we have done for this club.”