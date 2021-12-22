Spezia: Thiago Motta is at risk, but there is a strange clause that postpones the exemption | First page

This evening, against Napoli, risks not being only the last match of the year Thiago Motta on the bench of the Spice. But also the last ever. The results are disappointing, the manager’s relationship with the team has never fully blossomed and the bet made last year by the management, at the moment, is to be considered lost. The race for safety cannot pass through reinforcements arriving from the market, given the block imposed by FIFA for some irregularities in the registration of underage players.

TURN … WAITING – The turning point could thus come from a change on the bench, with Motta being a serious risk exemption, like and more than in the last few weeks. A decision, barring sensational twists, the Ligurian company seems to have already taken, but to formalize it awaits the new year. The reason for this wait is to be looked for in a clause, included in the contract of the Italian-Brazilian coach, which provides for the payment of a sum (about 400 thousand euros) to the former midfielder in case of exemption by the end of the year. A figure that, of course, the company does not want to pay. And so wait, with the fate of Thiago Motta appearing marked, however.