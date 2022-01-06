Spezia – Verona: 1-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all from the peak, good continuation. Until next time.16:30

In three days we should be back on the pitch for the twenty-first day, Thiago Motta’s team will be involved in the derby against Genoa while the Tudor boys will wait for the decision of the Salerno ASL to understand if they will have an opponent.16:30

The Gialloblu, despite the defections for Covid-19, deservedly conquer the Peak thanks to a double from Caprari in the second half. Late reaction of the hosts, Erlic is not enough, Agudelo leaves his team in 10.16:26

90 ‘+ 5’ OVER! Spezia-Verona 1-2, Mariani’s triple whistle.16:23

90 ‘+ 3’ Kalinic works the ball for Ilic, tall flat.16:21

90 ‘+ 2’ Barak makes space in the area, right too angled, on the bottom.16:21

90 ‘ Four minutes of recovery.16:19

87 ‘ EXPELLED Agudelo, disrupted surgery, very high leg on Depaoli’s back.16:22

87 ‘ WARNED Zoet on the bench for protests.16:19

85 ‘ GOAL! SPEZIA-Verona 1-2! Erlic’s network. From a corner, it is Erlic who sidelines bags with his head. Look at the player profile Martin Erlic16:14

84 ‘ SPICE OPPORTUNITY! Erlic in offensive projection, shaved from distance, Pandur flies.16:13

82 ‘ VERONA REPLACEMENT. Debut in yellow and blue for Depaoli, Tameze comes out.16:11

81 ‘ Cross from Tameze, header from Kalinic, fouled for a corner by Erlic.16:10

79 ‘ Lazovic hits from the back, Barak heads up over the crossbar from two steps, Mariani whistles a push from Bastoni.16:07

78 ‘ WARNED Agudelo, late on Ilic.16:07

77 ‘ Gialloblu under management, the hosts are struggling to react.16:06

75 ‘ WARNINGS Green for simulation.16:03

73 ‘ Side punishment from Veloso cut towards the mirror, Provedel punches us.16:01

72 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Starting from February 2017, his first brace in Serie A, Gianluca Caprari is the only player to have scored four braces with four different teams in the tournament (Pescara, Sampdoria, Benevento and Verona).16:16

71 ‘ SPICE REPLACEMENT. Antiste takes the place of Reca.4:00 pm

71 ‘ VERONA REPLACEMENT. Relay attack between Simeone and Kalinic.4:00 pm

71 ‘ VERONA REPLACEMENT. Lasagna leaves the field in Barak’s favor.15:59

70 ‘ GOAL! Spezia 0-2 VERONA! Double from Caprari. Lasagna tames at 20 meters for Caprari who explodes a left winger full of effect, Provedel can do nothing. Look at the player’s profile Gianluca Caprari15:59

68 ‘ Restart in the open field of Simeone, Erlic is not passed protecting the exit of Provedel.16:02

67 ‘ SPICE OPPORTUNITY! Green’s poisonous cross shot from the left wing, Pandur raises over the crossbar.15:55

66 ‘ Phrasing of the yellow and blue, high pressing of the hosts.15:55

64 ‘ Central percussion by Bastoni, low shot on the bottom.15:52

64 ‘ Lasagna from 25 meters, left to the stars.15:52

62 ‘ Green’s free kick, Lasagna extends his head anticipating Erlic decisively.15:52

61 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Gianluca Caprari has scored five goals in 18 matches of this championship, as many as those scored in the last Serie A season but in 30 games.15:51

59 ‘ GOAL! Spezia 0-1 VERONA! Caprari network. Kiwior loses the ball, Lasagna flies, Simeone wins a contrast in the area with Erlic, the rebound favors Caprari who slips Provedel flat. Look at the player’s profile Gianluca Caprari15:48

57 ‘ Lazovic’s attempt from distance, a conclusion to be forgotten.15:46

56 ‘ Cross di Casale, deflected for a corner by Reca.15:44

55 ‘ Launch for Agudelo, Casale has the advantage.15:44

53 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Lazovic’s filter for Lasagna, Provedel blocks his body, the ball bounces off Lasagna and ends on the side.15:42

51 ‘ SPICE REPLACEMENT. Thiago Motta recalls Strelec, it’s time for the former Green.15:39

51 ‘ From corner, Casale’s head shot, wide to the side.15:39

50 ‘ Lazovic’s cross, Erlic jumps higher than Caprari and makes a corner.15:38

49 ‘ From a corner, scrum in the yellow and blue area, Ilic clears the area.15:37

48 ‘ Gyasi sinks on the opposite side, gaining angle.15:36

47 ‘ Agudelo pushes on the wing, Gunter is well positioned.15:35

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Spezia-Verona 0-0, no change during the interval.15:33

Thiago Motta needs to raise the center of gravity and find greater quality in offensive plays, Green possible graft; Tudor can be satisfied with the performance, he is missing the weight of Simeone and the incisiveness in the last meters.15:20

Tactical and balanced match, more proactive yellow and blue with a particularly active Lazovic hitting a crossbar, the bianconeri sting on the counterattack, Pandur is ready on Reca.15:19

45 ‘ END OF FIRST HALF. Spezia-Verona 0-0, white goals at the interval.15:18

45 ‘ Free-kick by Bastoni, Erlic’s header over the crossbar.15:17

45 ‘ WARNED Casale, withheld on Reca.15:16

44 ‘ Action inistita by the yellow and blue, Caprari inaccurate for Lazovic.15:15

42 ‘ Caprari makes room on the left, too much cross on the goalkeeper.15:14

40 ‘ Sweep of sticks for Amian who controls to the limit, left out, not by much.15:16

38 ‘ Lasagne hits low from the left, Nikolaou clears the area.15:09

37 ‘ Lazovic talks with Lasagna, chewed low shot from 20 meters, easy prey of Provedel.15:09

35 ‘ Lasagna wins a rebound and serves Veloso who smoothes the shot from the edge.15:06

33 ‘ CROSSING VERONA! Lazovic focuses from the left, Amian contains the first conclusion, the second without fail crashes on the crossbar.15:05

31 ‘ Gunter on the ground, game stopped for a few moments.15:02

29 ‘ WARNED Veloso, rude intervention on Maggiore.15:01

27 ‘ On the overturn in front, Amian stops Lazovic for a corner.15:02

26 ‘ Maggiore cuts the area and hits for Gyasi, anticipated by Casale.14:58

25 ‘ Simeone takes off on the right, Reca takes refuge in the corner.14:58

23 ‘ SPICE OPPORTUNITY! Acceleration of Reca who penetrates the area and unloads the left, Pandur manages to close the mirror.14:55

21 ‘ Simeone wreaks havoc in the opponent’s area, Nikolaou sweeps.14:54

19 ‘ Mariani approaches Thiago Motta, nervous about a side foul not whistled, and warns him. No tags.14:52

17 ‘ Punishment by Veloso, Ceccherini right from the spot shoots in the curve.14:49

15 ‘ Lasagna’s personal action wedged in the ball and foot area, left strangled on the bottom.14:47

14 ‘ Lazovic still active on the left, a soft cross blocked by Provedel.14:46

12 ‘ Lazovic returns on the right, shot blocked by Amian.14:43

10 ‘ Launch of Lazovic for Simeone who crosses the left just outside but was in an offside position.14:42

8 ‘ Lazovic’s cross, Simeone with the header, high.14:40

6 ‘ Possession of the yellow and blue, the hosts await in their own half.14:38

4 ‘ From corner, Erlic horns from an excellent position, not framing the mirror.14:36

4 ‘ Restart of Strelec, Ceccherini anticipates Amian in the corner.14:37

2′ From a corner, Simeone’s header, wide.14:34

2′ Lazovic reaches the bottom, Erlic concedes the first corner of the match.14:33

1 ‘ START Spezia-Verona, ball to the yellow and blue.14:32

The warm-up phases are over, soon the start of the race directed by Mariani.14:27

Tudor in an emergency in the defensive department opts for Casale-Gunter-Ceccherini to protect Pandur, owner between the posts. In front, however, continuity for Lasagna and Caprari behind Simeone.14:35

Thiago Motta confirms 10 elevenths of the team that conquered Diego Armando Maradona: the only novelty in attack, with Strelec in place of Manaj.13:43

3-4-2-1 for Verona: Pandur – Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini – Tameze, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic – Lasagna, Caprari – Simeone. Available: Kivila, Toniolo, Sutalo, Pierobon, Depaoli, Barak, Ruegg, Terracciano, Kalinic.14:34

Here are the formations. Spezia with the 4-5-1: Provedel – Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca – Strelec, Maggiore, Kiwior, Bastoni, Gyasi – Agudelo. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Bertola, Ferrer, Sher, Podgoreanu, Bourabia, Sala, Antiste, Salcedo, Verde.15:11

The Ligurians, who ended 2021 with the surprising success at Napoli, face the yellow and blue, decimated by Covid-19 and in a negative streak from three league games.12:48

At the peak everything is ready for Spezia-Verona, the twentieth matchday of Serie A.12:45