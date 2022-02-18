Spica, the homemade rocket that will carry small, thin and claustrophobic astronauts into space

Space travel is no longer exclusive to billionaires, a group of hobbyists has set out to build the first ‘homemade’ rocket to carry an astronaut on a journey to the frontier of space. The Copenhagen Suborbitals team from Denmark seeks help from all over the world, including in Spain, to stand up to tycoons like Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, who made a similar flight thanks to a budget that they cannot aspire to.

“We do it because it’s difficult,” explains Mad Stenfatt, one of the members of Copenhagen Suborbitals and a candidate to get on the capsule on this suborbital trip. They do not start the path blindly, because they have already launched six homemade rockets before fruit of their incredible desire to improve themselves every day and now they venture into the most ambitious project of their lives.

This group of volunteers represents the word amateur in all its letters, it is not about a team of space engineers who decide to get together to start their own space journey, but about people who they have had to learn how to build a rocket from scratch and on the fly. “I may not be good at something from the beginning, but I will learn, that’s the dynamic we work with” says Stenfatt in an interview for futuristic.

What started as a group of less than 50 volunteers spending their free time building the rockets is now growing to have more hands building Spica. Each year they will look for new recruits who are eager to learn and experiment, while they choose the intrepid astronaut who is not afraid to travel with their technology.

After HEAT-1X in 2011 or Nexus II in 2018, these adventurers’ minds are focused on Spica, their next spacecraft, which could one day bear the title of being the first amateur-built spacecraft to achieve manned suborbital flight. . Unfortunately, the pandemic has added to the difficulties that this project already presented previously and has lengthened release date 10 years from now.

So far they have a preliminary design and have managed to mount the two fuel tanks for the launch, liquid oxygen and alcohol. They have also started manufacturing the first components for the engine.

The engine that will carry Spica and the astronaut into the sky will be a 100 kN bipropellant liquid engine that works with liquid oxygen and ethanol, similar to the one that has already been experimentally manufactured, the BPM5. For its part, Spica will be the largest rocket they have built so far with a height of 13 meters and a gross takeoff weight (GLOW) of 4,000 kg, of which 2,600 kg will be propellants.

These two propellant tanks can hold enough LOX & ethanol to put Santa above the edge of space!🚀

And if their particular looks remind you of Santa it’s because they’ve been pressure tested above 30bar & intentionally deformation hardened.

See our latest video in the comments! pic.twitter.com/5YvyXNCDBj — Copenhagen Suborbitals (@CopSub) December 22, 2021

The flight will last a few minutes, just enough to reach what is known as the Kármán line located at 100 kilometers altitude above sea level, the border between the earth’s atmosphere and outer space that must be crossed in order to proudly wear the position of astronaut. They explain on their website that 20 seconds after launch Spica will break the sound barrier, 90 seconds later, the engine will turn off so that the rocket reaches an altitude of 50 km at a speed of 3,600 km/h.

According to project calculations, you will need 160 seconds to reach its apogee at a height of 105 km. At that time, the balloon will unfold to stabilize the capsule through the thermosphere, mesosphere, and stratosphere. The parachutes will not open until the capsule is back within 4 km of the sea surface, i.e. about 9 minutes later, this will provide a smooth descent into the Baltic Sea, where the astronaut will have to wait to be rescued.

Spica capsule developing

Who will be the astronaut?

The team has not yet chosen the brave astronaut to make that first manned flight, many will be thinking that it is more appropriate to describe him as reckless, but they do not agree with this term, because They ensure that they take security very seriously.. For now, they are focused on construction work and the search for financing, postponing this difficult decision for later.

Astronauts of Copenhagen Suborbitals

Still, 3 members of the group have been the first to stand as candidates“They understand and accept the risk, as do their families,” they say. From left to right, the candidates are Mads Stenfatt, Anna Olsen and Carsten Olsen. Stenfatt, a former paratrooper, entered this project by chance when he sent an email suggesting certain modifications to the rocket’s parachutes and received this response: “If you’re so smart, why don’t you join us?”

Candidates must have certain requirements, although the program is not looking for athletic or academic profiles as required by other space agencies, “we are ordinary guys who build a big rocket, so our astronaut should also be an ordinary person. Hiring a professional superhero simply would not fit with our philosophy (or budget), “they explain with that sarcasm that permeates the entire project.

We want you to meet our all-volunteer team members who dedicate their spare time to our crowdfunded space program!

Here is Anna Olsen: Production, Astronaut candidate

You can help our 🚀 mission as well! Become a supporter and fly your name to space!👇https://t.co/Hjf7w6z9bD pic.twitter.com/whvy2LWe7w — Copenhagen Suborbitals (@CopSub) October 23, 2021

The description of the candidacy is not wasted, they are looking for a person with a mature and thoughtful personality not suffer from claustrophobia“you will have to sit in a hot can with only a small window, possibly for 3 to 5 hours (…) it can take hours to find and recover the capsule and the astronaut,” they say.

Apart from knowing how to manage stress in such a complex and surreal situation, they also suggest certain physical characteristics that would benefit the intrepid traveler in choosing them. Being fit is the first indication, too.”be relatively light, as every kilogram matters when you fly into space,” and be short in stature to be more comfortable in the small capsule.

the space suit

The space suit that the chosen one will wear also reflects the intention of Copenhagen Suborbitals to reconcile their low budget with the highest security measures. Inspired by the immersion suits of sailors and aircrew they want to create a space uniform that protects the freezing cold of the Baltic Sea. They will build it with a flame retardant neoprene that will allow you to float in the sea and insulates you from the cold in case you have to leave the capsule in the middle of the sea.

Astronaut from Copenhagen Suborbitals

This suit will be accompanied by a series of accessories such as a skater helmet, noise canceling headphones, a visor to protect the eyes and an oxygen mask with a built-in microphone. It will also have fireproof aviator gloves and boots.

Even so, this is not yet the definitive option, the team must evaluate other options to facilitate the movement of the astronaut. For example, if he manages to apply oxygen to the interior of the capsule, the traveler will not need to use a dive pump.

Participate in the project

Since the dimensions of the Spica program are immense for the group of fans who have participated in Copenhagen Suborbital so far, the organization has decided to increase the number of collaborators around the world, It is only required to be over 18 years old and have a great desire to learn, “You don’t need to be an expert in any of the tasks to apply, all you need is to be interested and willing to learn” they say.

Meet our all-volunteer team that dedicates their spare time to our crowdfunded space program!

Here is Bianca Turneanu: Navigation and control systems, Stream & IT, Production.

You can help support our 🚀 mission as well, and fly your name to space! 👇https://t.co/Hjf7w6z9bD pic.twitter.com/h9Mn0ZAg8Q — Copenhagen Suborbitals (@CopSub) June 19, 2021

The 2022 recruits have until February 14 to present and some positions can be remote from different parts of the world, it is not necessary to live close to the rest of the team, although it is advisable. In any case, if distance or lack of time prevent you from being part of this crazy but impressive initiative, it is possible to support them in other ways.

Copenhagen Suborbitals is supported by the donations of many space race enthusiasts who from all corners of the world want to finance this adventure and follow each progress on their social networks. They offer t-shirts, mugs and all kinds of merchandising in their online store to get some financing, as well as programs for monthly sponsors that go from 5 dollars a month, to a personal amount that they want to contribute with a single payment.

