“Spice bench, what happens! Rupture between Motta and two leaders, there is a young man… ”- SOS Fanta

Reflections going on in the house Spice after the victory against Napoli. The company is thinking in particular about the adaptation of Thiago Motta to the reality of the club, rather than on the standings. The club, before Napoli, had already decided to send him away. Now the reflection is there, given that the three points have arrived at Maradona.

As it reveals The XIX Century, “The break with a part of the team is evident, and with some players who were pivotal for salvation only in May, Nzola and Verde above all. The lack of use, first episodic and then continuous, of young people arriving from the market; even those with more attention on him, like Janis Antiste, went from scoring to Juventus to the stands and then to the bench “.

There will thus be a confrontation between Thiago Motta, Pecini and the owners. However, the farewell of the former Genoa is not yet to be excluded, he reports The XIX Century. We remind you that in your contract there is a penalty of 400 thousand euros in case of dismissal by 31 December. Several names in the event of a change on the bench, including Rolando Maran. But he is on pole now Marco Giampaolo, however, we will have to see if he will accept.

