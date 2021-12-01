New food withdrawal by the Ministry of Health: recalling a spice dangerous for health, it is recommended not to consume.

The Ministry of Health launches a new food alert: a note spice it was callback as a precaution for the presence of pesticides. These are the dried dill tips, useful for the preparation of mixes, salads, soups. The competent bodies have found inside them traces of Chlorpyrifos, a powerful insecticide. All the details.

Known spice of Egyptian origin recalled for the presence of pesticides, do not consume

The Ministry of Health withdrew some dried tips of dill from Egypt. The reason for the recall is due to the presence of Chlorpyrifos, a powerful one insecticide used in large crops. In fact, it is not the first time that traces of toxic substances have been found in agricultural products such as dried fruit, spices or flours. Especially abroad, pesticides are still used to ward off germs, infections and parasites, especially as regards crops and intensive trade.

Dill tips are in fact one of the most used spices, particularly in northern Europe for the preparation of soups, mixtures (such as tea or herbal teas), salads and various types of desserts. For this reason Egypt has developed a dense and frequent trade in spices with the rest of Europe. All the details on the spice recalled.

Useful information on the spice recalled by the Ministry of Health

The brand name of the recalled dried dill tips is OR-PA, with sales denomination: DERE OTU DILLSPITZEN ANETH and company name of the OSA KLC Foods Srl, in Via Gramsci 65 in Modena. The lot number is 14/04/2023 KA3, with identification mark of the Kar Gmbh factory and manufacturer’s name: Piccolomini Strass Cologne (Germany). The expiry date of the product is 04/14/2023, while the weight of the sales unit corresponds to 750 grams. The reason for the recall is due to the presence of Chlorpyrifos, a powerful pesticide used in intensive crops to kill parasites, worms and insects.

It’s about a toxic substance, prohibited by the OWorld Health Organization as extremely dangerous for human health. Prolonged or accidental exposure to this substance can cause serious damage to the neurological system and autoimmune diseases. If you are pregnant, ingesting the pesticide could cause severe damage to children’s mental development. After various campaigns and legal battles, the EPA has decided to officially ban the use of this substance for agricultural and food uses.

Sophia Melfi