Spid for a fee | Hypertension drug withdrawal

Bad news on the Spid front: from November we will pay for the recognition. Withdrawals continue, also pay attention to plant maintenance.

Everything simpler thanks to digitization? Perhaps. Facilitated access to web services, speed of execution, possibility to do everything from home. All great to hear it like that. Yet, like all things, operating remotely also has its drawbacks. Mostly regarding payment transactions, in fact, acting through the network using your data can expose you to some risks, first of all that of their theft. In addition to the various phishing, hacker attacks and everything the web can hide. Dangers of which it is enough to have sufficient awareness and to know some details, so as to be careful when carrying out operations of this type.

Spid for a fee: how much is spent in November

Of course, as mentioned, digitization has also produced indisputable advantages. One of these is certainly the Spid, the digital identity that allows you to carry out online practices that in the past would have required a queue at the competent offices. A totally free service, executable via the internet and with an identification at the post office to be able to activate it. This, at least, until recently. The Public System of Digital Identity better known as Spid, in fact, in its usefulness it ended up falling into the inevitable discussion on revenues. Poste Italiane, in fact, has decided to activate the service against payment, at a cost of 12 euros. An understandable choice, since like any company, the Post Office also needs to increase earnings. What is certain is that spending 12 euros for a simple recognition seems less questionable. Especially in reference to people less accustomed to technology, such as the elderly.

Withdrawn Hypertension Drug: Here’s Which

Speaking of digital, in recent days there has even been talk of a new Cashback, intended for healthcare costs. However, the monitoring of drugs in use also refers to digitalization, in recent times increasingly subject to control given the restrictive regulations on the components of everything that is used. In recent days, on the website of the Ministry of Health has been indicated the withdrawal of another drug intended to combat hypertension (especially essential arterial), arranged following the voluntary recall by the pharmaceutical company. Specifically, it is an IRBESARTAN ZEN * 28CPR 150MG – AIC 041974078, reported by the Zentiva Company. The lot number is FT074 with expiry 6/2023. The instructions are always the same: do not use it and, if purchased, return it.

Boiler, regular checks or a fine

Given the imminent arrival of winter, it is safe to bet that many drugs will be used, including colds and various flu. Attention to what you buy is therefore essential, as is monitoring the costs related to home heating systems. In these cases, there is no Spid to save. Control is an integral part of our domestic responsibility, especially with regard to the boiler. Remembering to carry out the necessary checks, including that of updating the booklet, is a citizen’s duty.

Failing to do so would result in very heavy penalties, with fines of up to 3,000 euros. In fact, checking the system is also essential to preserve the safety of people, of his own family as well as of the others in the building (if you live in an apartment building). From simple maintenance to the blue sticker: everything must be recorded in the booklet. Penalty, very high fines. Better be careful.