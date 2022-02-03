SPID Poste Italiane, recovering your name and password is simple: how to do it

For everyone, losing the username and password on the Spid of Poste Italiane is a problem: so let’s see how to recover the credentials.

The Spid is now essential for all Italians and allows us to carry out many tasks remotely. The most used service is that of Poste Italiane, but we often lose our password and username: here’s how to recover them.

The Spid by Poste Italiane it has now become one of the most used services in our country. In fact, every day there are many users who rely on the Digital Identity System every day. However, there are also many who often fail to access. The cause is simple, to respect the security systems, to create a username and password for Spid there is a need for great creativity. It therefore often happens that citizens forget their credentials.

Fortunately, it is the simple systems of Poste Italiane that meet us. In fact, if you have forgotten your password or username, you can go to the page for recovering the credentials of the Poste SPID. In the menu it is then possible choose what you want to recover between username and password. For the privateinstead, it is possible recover the password through the call center by calling 803 160which obviously will have no cost.

Users will find the active call center is active from 8:00 to 20:00. Also on the official website, the company informs that it is necessary to provide not only personal data, but also the tax code. Once the procedure is completed, it will be sent to the mobile phone number indicated during the registration phase SPIDone temporary password, which will then allow you to set the final password.

Poste Italiane, watch out for phishing scams: customers at risk

Often users of Italian postunfortunately, they are victims of some scams by some cyber criminals. The couple is obviously not the leading company in Italy, but of numerous hackers who pretend to be employees of the postal giant. In fact, more and more scams known by the name of phishing, which often reach unsuspecting users through SMS or e-mail.

These e-mail and SMS who try to cheat for phishing they generally maintain a constant bone structure. In fact, these try to induce users to perform actions such as accessing external links or platforms on the web. In fact, the latest scam again communicates an anomaly on the account BancoPosta to be solved by logging in at a specific link inserted further down. This link, however, refers to a fake customer area.

Precisely because of these criminals it is necessary that users never find themselves a fill in these forms, who do nothing but give away sensitive data to web criminals. Furthermore, the design of the pages, which show the logo and colors of the pages, also confuses users Italian post. The advice is that if in case you are recipients of these messages, you will have to ignore and cancel the communication to avoid confusing it for a notice from the Italian company.