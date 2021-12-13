SPID, the Poste Italiane solution is convenient? Let’s find out how it works

The SPID request is essential to access the PA services, is the Poste Italiane solution the most useful to evaluate?

Without digital identity you are out of so many opportunities. Access to the services of the Public Administration requires, in fact, the use of the SPID, the electronic identity card or the National Services Card. Electronic recognition is now the basis of any operation. It is used, for example, to enter the INPS website, to access Pago in Rete services or to quickly download the Green Pass after vaccination. Among the three types of digital identity, the Public Digital Identity System is the most requested but many people do not yet know how to obtain it or how to use it.

SPID by Poste Italiane, a practical solution

The simplest and most practical way to obtain the SPID is to rely on the services of Italian post. By accessing the company portal in the appropriate section, it can be created in a few steps username and password to be used as a digital identity. Recognition is possible through various methods, telematic or physical. The most frequent choice is to go to a post office and complete the online recognition in person. Alternatively you can use the webcam, send a selfie with audio / video or use the electronic identity card, the CNS or the electronic passport by completing the procedure from home.

The documents to have on hand are a identity document valid, tax code or health card, e-mail address and smartphone. The user can choose between different levels of security based on the protection they want to give to their identity. Finally, we remind you that the SPID request has a cost of 12 euros by going to a post office. AND’ free, on the other hand, by carrying out the procedure electronically.

Read also >>> Spid Poste, what to do if it doesn’t work: the tricks you don’t expect

What is digital identity for?

Obtaining the SPID with Poste Italiane means being able log in quickly both to the services offered by the company and to the services of the Public Administration. The authentication will be immediate, safe and effective whenever it is requested. In addition to the convenience of use, therefore, it is good to dwell on the protection of personal data and the proposed security. The important is not to disclose this data nor enter them in forms of unknown and unsafe portals – beware of the many phishing attempts carried out by scammers.