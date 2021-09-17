Spider-Man 3, Loki, Ryan Gosling and The Mauritanian

Cinema News by Day on MadMass.it

Cinema News – Movies and TV Series

Spider-Man 3: revealed the title of the new chapter of the saga with Tom Holland

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

Day full of themed cinema news Marvel! The first and certainly one of the most anticipated is the release of the title of the film. With a nice gag, yesterday, Tom Holland, Zendaya And Jacob Batalon have published on their social pages three different titles, obviously false. For Tom Holland the title would have been Spiderman: Phone Home, a nice quote to the Spielbergiano ET, for Zendaya, on the other hand, Spiderman: Home Slice and finally, for Batalon, Spiderman: Homewrecking. After an initial moment of disorientation, social networks literally exploded.

To reveal the real title, however, was the director Jon Watts. The title will be Spider-Man: No Way Home. The rumors about the film are many. We know that the cast, besides the three young actors, sees once again Marisa Tomei in the shoes of aunt May, Benedict Cumberbatch in the shoes of Doctor Strange And Jamie Foxx in those of the villain Electro. Official is also the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus after his portrayal of the eight-armed villain in Sony’s spider movies.

Molina’s presence has led to many speculations and many rumors. The most accredited – but not at all confirmed – would like the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the previous two Spider-Man, in this third chapter. In short, we expect to finally see the multiverse at work. We have a hard time believing it, but we will be more than happy to be proven wrong.

This we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome at Christmas only at the cinema. pic.twitter.com/YjouyrOX04 – Spider-Man IT (@SpiderManItalia) February 24, 2021

Tom Holland declares that with this chapter of Spider-Man his contract with Marvel Studios ends

The second cinema news dedicated to our friendly Spider-Man district is the most important of the day. Some rumors were already running, but Tom Holland’s confirmation has arrived. Spider-Man: No Way Home concludes the current contract that Tom Holland has with Marvel Studios. We emphasize current because nothing prevents Tom Holland from extending his contract for another or more films.

After all, the future of Spider-Man is very uncertain. The contract between Marvel and Sony should end with this film, plus an appearance in another, unspecified, MCU project. Some rumors that have been running since the end of last year, however, would like the collaboration between the two Studios to be further extended. Does that mean we’ll still see Tom Holland as Spider-Man? Difficult to say today, but nothing can be ruled out for the future.

Ryan Gosling will star in The Actor

Ryan Gosling will go down in history as the actor who had no peace. Although he already has several projects in the pipeline, he has accepted the lead role in The Actor. In fact, he will play an actor who wakes up in Ohio without remembering how he got there. The story, set in the 1950s, is taken from the novel Memory from Donald E. Westlake and to direct it will be Duke Jonhson.

But let’s do a quick recap of all upcoming projects by Ryan Gosling. Above all, the most awaited is The Gray Man. The film in production for Netflix will see Gosling star alongside Chris Evans in what promises to be a possible future franchise of the great N. Project Hail Mary, is perhaps the second most anticipated. It will be directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord and is based on a novel by Andy Weir, former author of The Martian. In this film Gosling will play an astronaut in open space looking for a solution to save the earth.

Another title in which we will see the actor of La la land And Drive, And The Wolfman. Written and directed by Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), tells the story of a man who is bitten by a werewolf. To close this long list, we find David Leitch’s project in which Gosling will play a stuntman. If we also wanted to consider the rumors, someone would like the actor ready to accept a role in the MCU, but at present we believe it is really complicated.

Loki will debut on Disney + in June

We told you that themed cinema news Marvel they weren’t over. Trying to keep up with the Marvel-Disney schedule comes a headache. WandaVision is having stratospheric success and will be followed in March by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. After the series, it should come out of the program The Black Widow. The release, of which we still know nothing, should take place on May 5 and is expected to be hybrid – both in theaters, where possible, and on Disney +. Provided, of course, the film is not delayed any further. At this point, in June, it will be the turn of the series on Thor’s half-brother. Loki will officially debut on 11 June.

Kevin Feige talks about the characters who have just returned to the Marvel house

We close the cinema news dedicated to Marvel with the statements of the president Kevin Feige. This week is the news that Dare devil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and all those characters that appeared in the Netflix series have returned to the MCU after the contract between Marvel and Netflix has ended. In the last few hours it was Kevin Feige, president of Marvel, to talk about their return to the Marvel house and their possible appearance in future projects.

According to Feige it is too early to say, but it does not exclude that these characters may “perhaps, one day” be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as protagonists or as extras in larger projects.

The Mauritanian: the trailer for the new movie with Jodie Foster

If you are underestimating this movie, you are making a big mistake. Hot topics and a stellar cast to say the least – plus Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tahar Rahim, Shaileene Woodley And Zachary Levy – do The Mauritanian a movie to keep an eye on. The trailer itself shows us all its potential. Kevin McDonald moreover, at the direction we can consider it a guarantee.

The Mauritanian, taken from a true story, tells of a man, Mohamedou Ould Slahi, detained in Guantanamo for years without any charge from the United States and his struggle to be released. Jodie Foster will play the lawyer Nancy Hollander who will fight together with Slahi for his release, while Benedict Cumberbatch will play the lieutenant colonel Stuart Couch, military prosecutor.

Paramount + announces new upcoming adaptations

To close the news cinemas this Thursday he thinks about it Paramount + which announces five series inspired by great successes of the past. Love Story, Fatal Attraction, The Italian Job, Flashdance And Why a killer. These series are added to the ones already announced Grease: The Rise Of Pink Ladies and the series based on the David Bowie film, The Man Who Fell On Earth. To these, however, we must also add the live action series dedicated to the famous Microsoft video game, Halo, which officially switches from Showtime to Paramount +.

The new streaming platform, which will debut on March 4, also announces that, in the wake of Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and Disney, it intends to reduce the film release window to open to streaming distribution, specifically to 45 days. from theatrical release, starting with Mission: Impossible 7 And A Quiet Place Part II.