Spider-Man 3, will there be Emma Stone alias Gwen Stacy?

If Jamie Foxx aka Electro returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home, could Emma Stone aka Gwen Stacy return to the Spiderverse delirium?

With Andrew Garfield which admits and denies its participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Jamie Foxx alias Electro already in the cast, not to mention the Doc Ock from Alfred Molina from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, no wonder someone also speculates an appearance of Emma Stone alias Gwen Stacy, in this third Spider-Man with Tom Holland. We know what you’re thinking: but Gwen wasn’t dead at the end of Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro? Sure, but everything would be possible in theory in the Spiderverse which apparently will overwhelm the upcoming movie at Christmas, so why not? If you are already turning up your nose, you can straighten it. Answering the question in an interview with MTV News, committed to promoting Cruella of which he is the protagonist (already in Italian cinemas), Emma said:

I heard those rumors, I don’t know if I should speak, but no. I am not involved. I don’t really know how you have to answer if you have been a part of the club in the past! [ride]