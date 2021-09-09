Spider-Man 4 5 and 6, the sequels never made with Tobey Maguire, Black Cat and Sinister Six

After telling you about the Jodorowsky Dune, we also tell you all the details known about Spider-Man 4, Spider-Man 5 And Spider-Man 6, ambitious chapters never made in the famous saga of Sam Raimi starring Tobey Maguire.

As the franchise known started with Spider-Man in 2002 it lasted until 2007 with the release of Spider-Man 3, after which the trilogy was definitively archived and the Spider-Man movie saga was restarted with Marc Webb directing and Andrew Garfield in the title role. But in an alternate universe to ours, Sony Pictures and Sam Raimi continued their plans for films with Tobey Maguire making a second sequel trilogy of Spider-Man 1 2 And 3. How would things go?

Spider-Man 4 was announced on March 19, 2009, with the Sony Pictures Twitter account that revealed the release date – May 6, 2011 – in the post you find at the bottom, and which today knows so much about nostalgia: it is known that, before being forced by the producers to introduce Venom in Spider-Man 3 (a character he had no interest in), Sam Raimi had thought of making Sandman and Vulture the villains of the third episode, which is why Adrian Toomes would make his debut in the fourth episode (the character would be played by Michael Keaton in Spider-Man: Homecoming). Initially Ben Kingsley was considered for the role (he is also part of the MCU today), but in the end the role of the villain went to John Malkovich, whose interpretation today can only be imagined through some famous official concept art scattered around the web.

The origins of the villain, however, would have been different from those of the comics, since as a daughter he would have had none other than Felicia Hardy, aka the Black Cat: for the role Sam Raimi had chosen Anne Hathaway, who passed with flying colors during the auditions (ironically, the actress a few years later would become Catwoman for Christopher Nolan in The Dark Knight – The Return). The Black Cat would have featured prominently in the film – especially given Mary Jane’s likely absence, given that Kirsten Dunst never signed the contract to return to the new film, or at least he didn’t have time to do it before Sony pulled the plug on the project) – and Sam Raimi said of Hathaway: “I loved what he did in the Spider-Man 4 auditions“.

The plot would see Peter falling in love with Felicia only to discover her daughter of his new opponent, the Vulture, which in line with the human tragedies of the most human superhero of all would have made their love impossible (below you will find a famous storyboard leaked from the film in which a passionate kiss can be seen between Peter and the Black Cat). Sam Raimi had stated in this regard: “I want to try to make this film much more intimate than the previous one. The goal is to find the heart of what originally made Spider-Man such a great character in the comics. I will try to return to the core of the character that I fell in love with.“

In addition to intimacy, however, also great ambition. Sony’s plans were in fact those of spin Spider-Man 4 And Spider-Man 5 back-to-back, and in this regard the director declared: “It certainly would be an endurance test. Probably only Peter Jackson knows how difficult it can be to do something like this. If with Tobey and the producers we can find a story that works for two films, then we will.. ” The story in question would eventually lead to Spider-Man 6, where would they be the Sinister Six came into play: the Vulture would have grouped Rhino, Mysterio (in the intentions played by Bruce Campbell, historical collaborator of Sam Raimi) and Shocker in the two previous films, with the sixth chapter that would have led to the final showdown.

Now the Claims Ifi, a real old thing for Sony Pictures, should debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, whose trailer anticipated the presence of a lot of villains for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. And wanting to believe the leaked videos and photos with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the old Spider-Men will return to even the score … with all due respect to Sam Raimi.