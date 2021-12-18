Spider-Man 4 may already be in development, according to a new interview with Sony and Marvel executives

Spider-Man producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige shared new details on the development of Spider-Man: No Way Home and stated that Disney / Marvel and Sony are “actively starting to conceive” the next Spidey story, which could become the first chapter of the new trilogy with Tom Holland: Spider-Man 4.

In an interview with The New York Times, Pascal and Feige answered questions about the upcoming Spider-Man film and the recent statements regarding the new collaboration between Sony and Disney, who are said to be working together on three other films dedicated to the ‘Spiderman.

“We are producers, so we always believe that everything will work out,” said Pascal. “I love working with Kevin. We have a great collaboration, along with Tom Rothman, who manages Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope that [questo rapporto] last forever “.

Feige added that not only are the two sides working together, but that they have already “actively begun to conceive” the next Spider-Man story. Whether it is Spider-Man 4 or another crossover remains to be seen, but fans will be happy to know that the two entertainment giants are already working on the next adventures for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Feige confided that this information was disclosed so early because he doesn’t want to find himself in the next situation again Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Sony and Disney / Marvel having almost decided not to collaborate on another Spider-Man movie.

“Me and Amy, Disney and Sony are talking about – yes, we are actively starting to conceive the next leg of the story, which I say openly only because I don’t want fans to experience a separation trauma again like what happened next.”Far From Home” [il precedente film di Spider-Man del 2019]. That won’t happen this time around, ”Feige said.

ATTENTION: SPOILERS! The following includes sneak peeks on the plot and ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“At the end of the film, Spider-Man is seen making a momentous decision that you have never seen him make before,” Pascal added. “It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot of work for the next film.”

Pascal expressed his opinion that the studios can somehow “surpass” what they did in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw the addition of dozens of actors and characters to the Spider-Man story. “Not every Spider-Man movie will include a multitude of characters,” Pascal said. “A similar approach was suitable for this film, but you can’t expect to outdo it every single time in terms of the show. Otherwise the films will get bigger and bigger for no real reason, and that doesn’t necessarily lead to positive results. always try to outdo ourselves in terms of quality and emotions “.

“Kevin and I never want to lose sight of one thing: Peter Parker. He’s a normal guy. He’s an orphan, over and over. He’s a teenager, so everything in his life is on a higher level and everything matters more than everything else. He’s driven by goodness and guilt. He’s fighting for a bigger cause, and he’s vilified by the press. “

The two went on to talk about how they managed to get all these actors back into the Spider-Man universe and, while not getting too specific, they shared some details of the process and how they convinced those who were a little skeptical. on the whole thing. “They weren’t going to be appearances for money,” Pascal said. “Their parts were real. I was there with them the first time and I would do it again, I have too much respect for them and for all the work we have done together over the years.”

While many rejoiced when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned to their Spider-Man costumes again, some were also hoping for an appearance by Kirsten Dunst (from the trilogy of Spider-Man by Sam Raimi) and Emma Stone (from The Amazing Spider-Man). “When people see the film, they will understand,” Feige said. “It’s about the story. It was a big goal for all of us – Amy, Jon and our writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers – that Peter Parker’s senior year of high school didn’t get lost in the madness that ensues after meeting. with Doctor Strange. It could have happened easily. And that’s why there aren’t twenty other people in the film. “

Pascal and Feige responded to the possibility of “sooner or later seeing a woman with superpowers next to Spider-Man,” in reference to a story in the comics in which MJ tries out Iron Spider armor. While Pascal gave a “shy smile” and simply said “never say never”, Feige revealed a little more of their working philosophy. “We have a lot of storylines, a lot,” Feige said. “It all comes down to these great, great actors. My guess is your question is less about what MJ did in the comics and more about ‘Zendaya is really great. Is she going to play a bigger role in the future?'”.

Pascal and Feige have now worked together on three Spider-Man movies and some cameos in some MCU movies, and both have talked about how their collaboration started with a “call for help” later. The Amazing Spider-Man 2. “This is the truth,” Pascal revealed. “I called Kevin and said, ‘Help.’ And then he came to my office for lunch and said, ‘I know how to help you.’ And then I offered him a sandwich.”

“He said, ‘I really want you to help me with the next movie. We have these great ideas for the next one. It’s amazing stuff,” Feige said. “And I said, ‘I’m not good at giving advice and walking away. The only way I know to help you is to make the movie for you.”

“And then Kevin called me and came home and said, ‘I have an idea. What if Tony Stark did Peter’s costume?’ And as soon as he said that, I realized the possibilities of what we could. do together “, concluded Pascal. Having Iron Man and Spidey in the same world, one more rooted in technological innovation (the new suit) and less in medical experimentation, which is where we were confined before, felt much more modern. “

Learn more about Spider-Man: No Way Home, don’t miss our review of the film, our explanation of the ending and the analysis of the post-credits scenes.