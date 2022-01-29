Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland undecided whether to abandon the franchise

We thought we had escaped after the success of No Way Home, that it was just a marketing strategy. But now Tom Holland is back on his old claims that he will drop the role of Spider-Man from Spider-Man 4 on. Here’s what’s going on in the Marvel House and why it might not bode well.

Since when No Way Home delighted us – rather, made us cheer for joy – at the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their respective incarnations of the friendly neighborhood Spidey, their faces reminded us that in one way or another we are fond of all its versions and not necessarily mainly to that of Tom Holland, which in this crowning of the first trilogy dedicated to him in the MCU seems to have passed relatively into the background. However, with Marvel intending to put the character at the center of his narrative universe and even dedicate him a new trilogyimagining her without Holland could be a really bad shot.

On the one hand, the sequel to Andrew Garfield’s Spider Man is being planned – we wanted to remind you of 5 reasons to re-evaluate The Amazing Spider Man – but the legacy of the MCU is quite another thing. Months before the release of the third film in the Home Saga, its protagonist had begun to gild the pill, getting used to the idea that we would never see him as Spider-Man again for a new trilogy. However, both what we saw on screen and the actor’s enthusiastic statements about the sequels in the works had convinced us that it was just a gigantic marketing operation. Now, however, it may be time to reconsider the possibility.

These Holland’s words in an interview with Maguire and Garfield: “No Way Home was a very intense film to make, especially because I thought it might be my last time as Spider-Man, so I was very moved by the emotion and the idea of ​​saying goodbye, which by the way is one of the main themes of the film. I know you won’t like it, but the truth is, I don’t know if I’ll be back. Part of me thinks it’s time to jump off a building and fly into the sunset after passing the baton to the next lucky kid. The other party, on the other hand, will need a new home and more money! I know I love the character and I know I’m not ready to say goodbye. But at the same time I know that if they tell me it’s time to say goodbye, I will do it with great pride and with the knowledge that I have achieved everything I wanted with Spider-Man.“.

To increase concerns, the possible entry on the scene, alongside Kingpin in Spider Man 4, of a new incarnation of the hero: the Miles Morales possibly played by Jaden Smith. It is in fact confirmed that the actor and son of Will Smith has held some talks with Marvel. And while several, reliable insiders swear it will be for the role of Morales, Jaden himself shared a photo with the Spidey mask on social media, writing: “While I try to swing a little“. What would you like? Tell us in the comments!