Spider-Man 4 will happen, but Tom Holland may not be there

Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, respectively president of Marvel Studios and producer of the film saga, have revealed their perspective on the future of Spider-Man to the New York Times.

After the great success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a lot of fans are wondering what will become of the superhero’s future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, respectively president of Marvel Studios and producer of the film saga, have revealed their perspective on the future of Spider-Man to the New York Times. The question of the questions is related to the actor who will play the role of Spider-Man: could Tom Holland star in another trilogy? To this question, for now, there is still no answer.

The future of Spider-Man

As is known, Disney and Sony, which share the rights of the masked superhero, are talking to give continuity to the narrative arc and avoid fractures and frictions as happened previously, especially with regard to the saga of “The Amazing Spider- Man “and above all for what happened immediately after” Far From Home “with the questioning of the production of the film which is currently the most viewed in the world.

We are already starting to develop the direction of the new story and this time it will not happen, what happened with Far From Home will not happen. […] Not all Spider-Man movies will have a multitude of characters like No Way Home. A similar approach was right for this film, but you can’t expect to outdo yourself every time in terms of the show. Otherwise the films will get wider and wider for no reason and the result would not be good. But we always want to outdo ourselves in terms of quality and emotions.

There are no encouraging signs of Tom Holland’s presence, at least for now.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Official teaser trailer in Italian

The film that made all the actors fall in love

Yes, Spider-Man is the movie that made everyone who made it fall in love with it. In the saga directed by Sam Raimi, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst have had a relationship even off the set. Even in the saga “The Amazing Spider-Man”, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone had a history, just as in the latest trilogy Zendaya and Tom Holland are still together. “We always warned them not to, but it never worked,” said Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, who then said: “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, after the first meeting together for the first movie and I just said: don’t do this, try not to do it because I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma and it can only complicate things, you know? But in the end, they ignored me. ”