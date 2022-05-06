Spider-Man 4: Will Zendaya be back?

By Boris S.



Last year, Spider-Man: No Way Home brought together a third time on screen Tom Holland and Zendaya in the MCU. The star ofEuphoria will she be back in the fourth installment of the franchise? We take stock!

In 2016, the young and spirited Tom Holland donned the Spider-Man costume for the first time in Captain America: Civil War. A year later, he became the star of Homecoming, the first film in the new Spider-Man trilogy. Last part of the trilogy, Spider-Man No Way Home, in theaters last winter, would become one of the highest-grossing Marvel Studios films at the global box office. Tom Holland and Zendaya (MJ) aren’t done with spiders and super-villains, though. On the contrary…

If the last minutes of No Way Home don’t close the door on a potential future for Spider-Man, hard to imagine MJ returning to the franchise, especially after Peter Parker’s exile. Tom Holland seems to be procrastinating. On the one hand, he wouldn’t refuse to put on the superhero costume. On the other hand, he would like to take a little rest away from the Marvel factory which has monopolized a large part of his time in recent years, a distance which would notably allow the studios to consider giving a chance to other actors in the MCU. According to information revealed by Deadlinethe producers of Sony would nevertheless consider bringing together a fourth time Zendaya and Tom Holland in the next Spiderman.

Zendaya will return sooner or later in an upcoming Spider-Man

Sony shouldn’t just bring Zendaya and Tom Holland back on board. The studio would also consider giving orders for Spider Man 4 to the director of his hit trilogy, Jon Watts. The star filmmaker of the MCU has recently been talked about by abandoning the production of the reboot of the Fantastic Four. Unfortunately, we should not hope to discover Spider Man 4 in the near future. According to Deadline, the film is expected to be developed in the near future. This fourth chapter that we will discover sooner or later along the way doesn’t currently have an official synopsis. We can already assume that Sony is betting everything on Spider Man 4especially after the critical failure of the spin-off Morbius worn by Jared Leto. To be continued in the months to come…