Spider-Man, a big star from the old hero movies is ready to return to the MCU

“Only she was missing“. This is probably the first comment that is coming to your mind when reading the title, considering that in the next one Spider-Man: No Way Home outgoing on December 15 we will already see the return of many great faces of the past. From Alfred Molina to Willem Dafoe (always in doubt but given for sure), will there be room for another sensational return in the future?

There were many female faces that appeared in the trilogy of Sam Raimi, the first attempt to create a cinematic universe Marvel more than solid, and the next two films in the saga The Amazing Spider-Man from Marc Webb: Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, Bryce Dallas Howard, Elizabeth Banks… Only one of them, however, said she was ready to return and already has in mind which version to do it.

Let’s talk about Kirsten Dunst, great protagonist of the trilogy with Tobey Maguire and first MJ of Marvel, initials now held by Zendaya (but her character is called Michelle Jones). The hero’s love interest in the first three great films that hit the cinema at the turn of the century, he said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly who would be willing to dive back into cinecomics:

“It seems like a lot of my films have a remake. It’s a recurring theme for me […] I wish they’d put me in another movie. An old Mary Jane, why not? I would do another cinecomic. Everyone is doing it! “

A few weeks ago, the actress had already expressed her point of view on which version of the character she could bring on stage, during an interview with Variety: «At this point I would be an old MJ with little baby Spideys. I would, why not? It would be fun. I would never say no to something like that“.

In short, Kirsten Dunst still proves to be very attached to the franchise and it could not be otherwise, given the beginnings: it was Tobey Maguire who noticed her on a GAP billboard on Sunset Boulevard and convinced the authors to join the actress in Berlin for an audition.

Who knows then that the rumored return of Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home has not teased the strings of the actress’s nostalgia and convinced her to apply for a return in Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to some rumors, among other things, one of his appearances could already be foreseen in the upcoming film. Alternatively, there is always the announced new trilogy on the horizon. In short, there is time and space to fulfill his wishes.

What do you think? Would you like to see Kirsten Dunst as MJ again? Or would you prefer Emma Stone and the other big stars that have appeared in the Spider-Man movies? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Getty Images / Marvel Studios

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED