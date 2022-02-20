‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Cast: All Confirmed Returning Actors, From ‘New Girl’ Jake Johnson to ‘Hawkeye’ Hailee Steinfeld

Despite being one of the most popular superheroes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse it marked the first animated motion picture. However, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks to increase the webhead count to two with a Miles Morales sequel. Here are all the confirmed returning stars, from new girl actor jake johnson, Hawk Eye actress Hailee Steinfeld and more at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to emit.

Jake Johnson, Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld | Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

‘New Girl’ actor Jake Johnson returns to the cast of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ as Peter B. Parker

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured a very different Peter Parker. After 22 years of battling Doctor Octopus, The Lizard, and a rocky divorce from MJ Watson, fans have jokingly called him the “midlife crisis” Spider-Man online.

And Jake Johnson gave a perfect performance, making Peter B. Parker sound tired but not without emotion. And Johnson confirmed that this web-slinger would return in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to emit.

“Well, I’ve been working on a contract. I think Peter B. Parker is coming back,” Johnson told The Movie Dweeb in 2021. “I didn’t hear anything for a long time and I was really sad because I loved playing Peter B. Parker.”

Playing Peter Parker at the same time as the successful Tom Holland Spider-Man can be a difficult matchup. However, Johnson delivered so much that fans wanted his new girl co-stars like Lamorne Morris to play characters like the Marauder.

“I would like to know what happens with Peter B. Parker. I think the way he ended his journey in the first movie was very open. So when I found out they were working on a deal and figuring it all out, I thought I couldn’t wait to see what the writers came up with.”

Marvel’s Kate Bishop of ‘Hawkeye’ Actress Hailee Steinfeld Returns as Gwen Stacy in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Cast

Hailee Steinfeld starred with Jeremy Renner in Hawk Eye on Disney+, becoming the MCU’s new archer.

However, actor Kate Bishop has a very different superhero name in the anime Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse picks up right where the previous one left off. The first movie ended with Steinfeld’s Spider-Woman closing in on Miles Morales across dimensions. It seemed natural that Steinfeld would return along with some other key members in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to emit.

Fans heard it in the first Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer, which confirms the return of the Spider-Woman actor.

Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles Morales

Of course, the main character’s voice actor returns for the sequel. For Shameik Moore, Miles Morales borrowed the actor’s voice to bring his unique Spider-Man to the big screen for the first time.

Shameik Moore’s Spider-Man had a nervous energy as he tried to learn his new powers and save the world at the same time.

When he finally confronted the Kingpin, Moore was voicing Miles much more confidently.

Fans are excited to see some of their favorite Spider-people return in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to emit.

Sony plans for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to launch on October 7, 2022.

