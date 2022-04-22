“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” delays its premiere and “Madame Web” already has a release date

Miles Morales embarks on an adventure across the multiverse alongside Gwen Stacy, Miguel O’Hara and a new team to face off against a powerful villain. (Sony Pictures)

To the discontent of the fans, the first part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse This 2022 will not arrive in theaters. The long-awaited sequel to the animated film stood as one of the next releases that generated more expectations, but finally sony pictures has decided to postpone it until almost a year later. On the other hand, the company officially confirmed that the film about madam webstarring dakota johnsonwill also launch in 2023.

The Adventures of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and more of the Spider-People will return to the big screen, although not as soon as we thought. At first, it had been announced that part one of this story would arrive on October 7 of this year and, now, the new release date in the United States will be June 2, 2023. Meanwhile, the second part will be screened on March 29, 2024 .

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” takes place some time after the original movie and will bring back Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. (Sony Pictures)

Through his Twitter account, the director Christopher Miller released a message in reference to this rescheduling: “ More time to make it great ”. The original film was released in 2018 and, at the time, completely surpassed other Spider-Man productions, according to critical and positive reception from fans. The proposal had a DNA very typical of the comics beyond its animation style, since the plot contained a very deep concept of what it means to be Spidey.

The voice cast consisted of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali, Zoë Kravitz, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Vélez, Nicolas Cage, Lily Tomlin, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Joaquín Cosío, Kathryn Hahn, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III and finally, oscar isaac in the role of the mysterious Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) in a post-credits scene.

Hailee Steinfeld (UCM’s Kate Bishop) and Shameik Moore give voice to the main Spidey of the animated production. (Sony Pictures)

The second installment will summon some of these stars like Moore in the role of Miles Morales; the inevitable Steinfeld –now converted into the Kate Bishop of the UCM– as Gwen Stacy; and Isaac (protagonist of Moon Knight) in the voice of Spider-Man 2099. They will be joined by other new versions of the superhero that make up the Spider-People group to face a new threat much worse than the Kingpin, the villain they fought against in the last installment.

Madame Web’s film debut with Dakota Johnson

For the first time in the live actionthe arachnid universe will add an important character from the comics: madam webwho will be played by the actress dakota johnson. According to the new schedule of Sony Pictures, The film has been set to be released on July 7, 2023 for the US, just over a month after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One.

The movie about Madame Web will star Dakota Johnson. (Marvel Comics)

As recalled, the first character to bear this alias was Cassandra Web, an elderly woman with Myasthenia gravis who is attached to life support that resembles a spider web. Among her powers are clairvoyance, telepathy and astral projection; but, due to her medical condition, she has never directly participated in battles. Before being killed, she transfers all of her powers of precognition and blindness to Julia Carpenter, who carried on her legacy in the comics.

Few details are yet known about the project. madam webHowever, speculation suggests that Johnson will play one of these two heroines of Marvel. The film will be directed by SJ Clarkson, and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the screenwriters behind Morbius.

