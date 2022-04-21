Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part One And Two Delayed

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) It will no longer be released in 2022 as Sony announced a delay to the anticipated animated film.

The 2018 follow-up Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse It was originally scheduled to release on October 7, 2022. Its new release date is eight months later on June 2, 2023, making it a Summer 2023 release instead of Fall 2022. Also, now we have a release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) as the sequel will be released on March 29, 2024, which means that fans will have to wait almost a year for the story to conclude.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) It will see Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman join Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld in the comic’s animated sequel, who reprise their roles as Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, respectively. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but they will reportedly feature multiple Spider-powered characters “in Marvel Comics time and space.”

In April it was announced that Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson will be the trio of directors of the film. Lord, Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg return to produce the Sony Pictures project, with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing. The original Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey will executive produce, along with Aditya Sood.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured a teenage Miles Morales, who becomes the Spider-Man of his universe and must team up with five spider-powered individuals from other dimensions to stop a threat to all realities. The film won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film and grossed $375.5 million at the worldwide box office.