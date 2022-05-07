Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part Two already has a definitive title

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe, hasn’t been released yet, but Sony Pictures is already thinking about the next one. During the presentation made at CinemaCon, producers and screenwriters Christopher Miller and Phil Lord and Betancourt have revealed the title of the third film. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse It will hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

When does the second part premiere?

Before the stories of the different Spideys come together in the closing of the trilogy, the premiere of the second part is pending. The initial idea of ​​Sony Pictures and Marvel was to release it on October 7 of this year, but finally they have been forced to change their plans and modify the calendar. Thus, this film will be released on June 2, 2023.

The titles of the last two movies have changed, because they were originally listed as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One and Part Two. Nowthese taglines have been deleted and the third film will be renamed Beyond the Spider-Verse, as previously mentioned.

Sony Pictures has not mentioned the reason for these changes, although the production is complex because poses different styles of animation for each of the universes that Miles Morales visits during his superhero journey.

As for the distribution, Shameik Moorer reprises as Miles Morales, while Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac and Jake Johnson will also be part of the cast. David Callaham, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are the authors of the libretto, while the direction is provided by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

Sony Pictures has just announced two new movies: on the one hand, another sequel to Venom, which belongs to the Spider-Man universe; for the other, a fifth installment of Ghostbusters. You can read all the information in this news.

