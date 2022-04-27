Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse surprised at Cinemacon

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the producers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, have revealed new details about the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man dethrones Avengers: it is the highest grossing film in Mexico

The film presented the first 15 minutes to the public at CinemaCon and the people who were present left with a great taste in their mouths.

Reports from Variety and more indicate that those 15 minutes were highly outstanding. The production duo commented that Across the Spider-Verse will have over 200 characters, specifically 240, which is a pretty significant jump from Into the Spider-Verse’s 40 characters.

The producers also shared that Across the Spider-Verse takes place in six different universes, starting on Earth-65, where Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy lives.

According to Variety, Stacy will receive word back home on Earth-65 that Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture, is wreaking havoc at the Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan.

Springing into action, he does his best to fight off the Vulture before he must escape, only to run into Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, a character voiced by Oscar Isaac.

The important role of Spider-Man 2099

According to various media reports, O’Hara is not happy with Stacy because she left a hole in the universe that allows villains like the Vulture to end up in the wrong dimension.

Elsewhere, Stacy meets Jessica Drew, five months pregnant, another Spider-Woman voiced by Issa Rae. In the Miles Morales universe, the character struggles to balance the Spider-Man mask with the everyday life he’s supposed to live as Miles.

Wrapping up the details for Across The Spider-Verse, Lord and Miller reiterated the film’s new release date of June 2, 2023, after a recent delay.

The duo then announced that the sequel to Across the Spider-Verse, previously dubbed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will now be called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and will be released on March 29, 2024. .