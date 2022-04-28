“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: unpublished details and the official title of the sequel revealed

Miles Morales embarks on an adventure across the multiverse alongside Gwen Stacy, Miguel O’Hara and a new team to face off against a powerful villain. (Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will not arrive until 2023, but we already have new details about what will be seen in the continuation of this animated universe. Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller -also a director- were on hand at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to provide updates on the sequel developed by sony pictures and based on the comics Marvel.

The first 15 minutes of the film were revealed to the audience and it was confirmed that the second part would be titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse . In turn, Lord and Miller shared unpublished details about this production that takes place in six different universes. In addition, there will be at least 40 new characters and, while the third installment will have at least 240.

The production will premiere in 2023. (Sony Pictures)

What can be inferred from the recent claims of the creatives behind the story of Miles Moralesis that they will finally be presented more versions of spider-man (also called Spider-Persons) who will play an important role in the protagonist’s next battle against Adrian Toomes, the famous comic book villain that we had already seen being played by Michael Keaton in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

For now, it is known that Shameik Moore will be back to lend his voice to Miles, and the rest of the arachnid group includes hailee steinfeld as Gwen Stacy; Issa Rae as Jessica Drew (Spider-Man; and oscar isaac as Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099). Luna Lauren Velez, Brian Tyree Henry Y Rachel Dratch they also make up the original English voice cast.

Hailee Steinfeld (UCM’s Kate Bishop) and Shameik Moore give voice to the main Spidey of the animated production. (Sony Pictures)

According to Varietythe recently released teaser shows that the story begins on Earth-65 and follows ghost-spider springing into action when he discovers the plans of The vulture. When she escapes, he crosses her path with Spider-Man 2099 and he’s not too happy to see her, because he’s left a big hole behind for evil guys like him to move to an alternate dimension. This is how the young woman also meets JessicaDrew (the first Spider-Woman), who is five months pregnant.

On the other hand, in the original reality that we knew in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewe will meet again Miles Morales and his classic punctuality problems. He has kept his role as Spidey all this time, but the fights against bad guys affect his student responsibility like, for example, being on time for his college counseling. Although without prior consultation with his parents, the teenager reveals that he intends to attend Columbia University, which is a long way from Brooklyn.

In the United States, the film will be released on June 2, 2023, and the second part will arrive on March 29, 2024. (Sony Pictures)

When will Miles Morales return to the big screen?

According to the official schedule of Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse rescheduled its premiere, which was going to be this year, until the following June 2, 2023 . Although the news did not sit well with superhero fans, Christopher Miller assured that it would give them time to make the film a much more spectacular event. As to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Versewas confirmed to be released on March 29, 2024. The dates pertain to the US theatrical releases of both films.

