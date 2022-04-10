Spider-Man and Loki triumph at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Yesterday took place the award ceremony for the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022and among the many winners, we can highlight Marvel with four awards in total.

For a start, Spider-Man: No Way Home it took home three awards in total, not only for itself, but also thanks to its actors. The third installment of the spider franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was named as Favorite movie by the fans, beating Cinderella, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Jungle Cruise, Space Jam: New Legends Y Tom and Jerry: The Movie.

In addition, two of its leading actors, Tom Holland Y Zendaya, were named as the voters’ favorite movie actors. In Holland’s case, he outvoted Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, LeBron James, Ryan Reynolds and Vin Diesel. In the case of Zendaya, the actress competed with Angelina Jolie, Camila Cabello, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson.

But the triumph of Marvel was not only reduced to the cinema, but there was also a triumph in the television section. The actor Tom Hiddleston was named as Favorite TV Actor by fans for his work on the television series Loki. Hiddleston outvoted Ian Armitage (Young Sheldon), Jeremy Renner (Hawk Eye), Jerry Trainor (icarly), Nathan Kress (icarly) and Ralph Macchio (cobra kai).