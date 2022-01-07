Spider-Man and the symbiote in a concept art | Cinema

What would it look likeby Tom Holland if he came into contact with the symbiote of

Visual development artist Thomas du Crest (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has created evocative concept art that imagines this remote but not impossible possibility.

You can see the result below:

Staying on the subject of Spider-Man recently Andrew Garfield spoke about the project.

The actor first of all spoke of his “yes”, of the discussions with Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige and Jon Watts and of the fact that for him “having the three Spider-Man in the same shot was enough“. He then added:

We talked a lot about what it means to be a mentor, about fellowship, the role of the older brother, the younger brother and the middle brother. We discussed the idea of ​​seeing someone you love walking a path you have already walked and that you know will lead to a place other than the one you were destined for. […] What happens when a chasm opens up in that loneliness and you are confronted by brothers who have gone through exactly the same thing? It’s a pretty big spiritual journey.

On the goals achieved with No Way Home he then explained:

Tobey and I shot for two weeks, but I think our goal was to not just make an appearance and walk away: “Hi! OK goodbye!”. My Spider-Man practically saved the life of his potential sweetheart’s little brother, while healing from the most traumatic moment of his life by making amends and making sure he didn’t have the same fate. I find it beautiful, he had a second chance to save Gwen. The spirit that Zendaya brought to MJ is so heartfelt, pure and sweet. Emma [Stone] brought an equally unique spirit to his Gwen.