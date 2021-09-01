Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield is the best Peter Parker ever according to Twitter

The dispute for the best Spider-Man cinema of all time has inflamed speeches among Marvel fans for years: between the nostalgics of Tobey Maguire, the admirers of Tom Holland and those who push for the re-evaluation of Andrew Garfield there is really something for all tastes, but which of these factions has the numbers to win the war?

While Marvel fans are racking their brains on a new theory that predicts the arrival of Mephisto in Spider-Man: No Way Home, therefore, the company SlotsOnlineCanada has seen fit to put everything in black and white. analyzing the tweets on the subject to decide once and for all who gets the title of best cinematic Spider-Man ever. The result? Probably the most unexpected!

According to data collected by SlotsOnlineCanada, in fact, it is Andrew Garfield the Spider-Man preferred by Twitter users: a response that inevitably leaves you surprised, given that in recent years the ‘middle’ Spider-Man has always appeared as the one clearly less loved by the fanbase. The satisfactions for The Amazing Spider-Man, however, do not end there: according to the same survey, in fact, the Gwen Stacy by Emma Stone would turn out to be the favorite female character of fans, with all due respect to the various Mary Jane and MJ.

What do you think? Do you agree with the opinion of Twitter users or prefer one between Maguire and Holland? Let us know in the comments! While waiting for the arrival in the room, here you will find a new fan-made poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home.