Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield Zendaya scene is even more moving in the script!

Second Andrew Garfield Spiderman No Way Home would have been a great movie even without his and her participation Tobey Maguireyet their presence has allowed the creation of a scene that has already become iconic.

We are talking about the rescue of Zendaya’s MJ by Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Mana sequence modeled after another very similar one already seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro, which, however, as you know, ended in a very different way: in that film, in fact, Garfield’s Peter failed to rescue, and consequently his beloved Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) tragically died in his arms. In No Way HomeFortunately, however, the ‘Amazing’ Peter manages to redeem his failure by saving, in a practically identical situation, the girlfriend of Tom Holland’s Peter.

Fans clearly noticed the parallelism immediately, and exiting the cinema they unanimously elected this sequence as the most beautiful and moving of the film. But by reading the official script of Spider-Man: No Way Homeit’s hard to hold back tears: the script has in fact been available online for a few days, and the sequence description reads: “Overwhelmed by emotion, the Peter of the Webb-Verse just nods, having just relived the worst moment of his life when, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he lost his Gwen: but this time he made it .“

If you can read through the tears, we also point out that the script of Spider-Man: No Way Home may have revealed the true ending of Zendaya’s MJ ahead of the next episode of the saga.