Spider-Man, BossLogic meets Sony! The clue includes Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Venom

You will already know everything about the recent rumors (and theories) that want a crossover between Andrew Garfield’s Spiderman and Tom Hardy’s Venom, and in these minutes, none other than the famous social artist has thought about feeding them Bosslogic.

As you can see from the post at the bottom of the article, ‘Boss’ has published on his official profile of the social network Instagram a motion poster dedicated to Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, distinguishable thanks to the distinctive trait of the cobweb embroidery on the costume. In the movie poster, the superhero’s arm seems to sink in the black liquid of the Venom symbioteas he tries to grab a photograph that portrays Peter together with Gwen Stacy (and you don’t have to wink to recognize Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s versions of the characters).

Even more important, perhaps, the accompanying caption to the post, through which BossLogic made fans’ hearts beat: “The meeting with Sony went great. Now we have to get to work. “Note also that in the original text the artist uses the term ‘amazing’another clear reference to the saga with Andrew Garfield.

What will the two sides have discussed? That Sony is turning to the artist for a promotional image of some kind, perhaps related to the much-rumored The Amazing Spiderman 3? We’ll see. BossLogic has previously collaborated with major studios such as Warner Bros. and Disney for posters, playbills and other promotional material, so surely something juicy is brewing.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.