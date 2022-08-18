Spider-Man connects with the new images of Madame Web

The presence of the Spider-Man mythology has appeared in the new leaked images of Madame Web. This is the last hour of the tape!

Some new images on the production set of the film madam web have revealed an easter egg related to spider-man. The Spiderman has been an essential part in the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the meantime, Sony Pictures Entertainment Try to build your own superhero universe with the spider hero mythology. First, in 2018, came Venom with the leadership of Tom Hardy. The franchise has a sequel, Venom: There Will Be Carnageas well as a second antihero in the skin of Morbius (Jared Leto). We also hope to see Kraven the Hunter.

madam web is currently in the midst of principal photography. has been seen to dakota johnson filming alongside his co-stars, adam scott Y emma roberts. As filming progresses, new set photos reveal details. The last ones that have come to light are an easter egg related to Spider-Man. Something that many fans of marvel universe they can recognise. We are talking about a truck in which advertising of the Daily Bugle. This confirms that the newspaper J. Jonah Jameson will be in the movie, even if it’s just a mention.

A lot of uncertainty around the story of this movie

Whether this Spider-Man easter egg means the Daily Bugle is merely a visual cameo or if it instead has a role in Madame Web’s story remains to be seen. It has been widely speculated that the Sony Pictures film will have some elements related to time travel. Maybe it can be a prequel to the first installment of Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire. At this point, it could be either option. We will have to wait for a first official trailer to find out.