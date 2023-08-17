One of the Marvel series that fans have been waiting for the most is Daredevil: Born Again and now there is new information about Spider-Man’s involvement.

According to the latest rumors, Spider-Man could be very important in Daredevil: Born Again, as we have some very juicy information for lovers of masked adventures and intrigue in the streets of Hell’s Kitchen. The Man Without Fear is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his adventures could be just as shocking.

First of all, attention! If you’re one of those people who was waiting to see Foggy and Karen return to action alongside our beloved Daredevil, get ready for an unexpected twist! Rumors going around suggest that neither of them will appear in Daredevil: Born Again. But keep calm, don’t close this window just yet. A source of multiverse gossip, Murphy revealed that this could change in the second half of the first season, after the strike is over. Yes, you read it right! Why are they doing this? Well, it looks like Foggy and Karen’s absence is crucial to the plot. What does Spider-Man have to do with all this? Now let us explain it.

More details of the series.

But here comes the interesting part, do you remember Alden Henson, the actor who played Foggy Nelson in the Netflix series? Well, he could have filmed some scenes for flashbacks that could explain his absence. And right here is the mystery that is keeping us on the edge of our seats! Why isn’t Dhumil here? What event from the past could change everything? Speculation at its peak!

First off we need to be clear that Daredevil: Born Again does not take place during a 5 year time period. However, be careful! There may be flashbacks that take us back to that turbulent time, but the main plot is based in the present day of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that would lead us to the fact that New York has a very strange mayor, Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D’Onofrio.

Mayor Fisk! Yes, you read that right. Matt Murdock’s archenemy, the Kingpin, is set to enter the political arena in Daredevil: Born Again. Photos from the set have already confirmed those rumors, and it just keeps getting interesting! But wait, there is more. Since this mayor has a very strict anti-vigilante policy.

Therefore, Fisk would go after Daredevil and Spider-Man. What would undoubtedly be a real pass. However, right now, we don’t know if Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will appear or simply be mentioned. But you have to remember that everyone has forgotten who they are because of Doctor Strange’s magic. So it seems like he is resuming his superhero career.

The series Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney Plus in 2024. Do you want to see Spider-Man in this story? Leave us your comments in the comment section below.