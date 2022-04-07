Spider-Man, Dune and The Batman: Movies getting a little too long?

Spider-Man, The Batman or even Dune… films that last more than 2 hours! Is it really necessary? We tell you everything!

Are the movies longer?

The 7th art is in full swing. After two long years of ups and downs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, cinemas have finally opened their doors for good.

Cinema fans have therefore taken their place in front of the giant screens. And for their greatest pleasure, great films were on the program to welcome them.

Our favorite superheroes have returned to service. Robert Pattinson took his first steps in the costume of Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz. While Tom Holland, in Spider-Man, flew over the buildings of New York with his web, Zendaya in his arms.

The latter was also seen in the film. Dune, worn by Timothée Chalamet. Cinephiles were also able to discover the journey of the greatest tennis players in history in the film The Williams Method.

Thanks to his performance in the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, Will Smith was crowned best actor at the last Oscar ceremony on March 28. An award he received minutes after slapping Chris Rock. But that’s another story.

Today, we would like to tell you about these films that all have one thing in common. They are long! We are close to some the 3 hours. Why make a film that lasts so long? Is it necessary?

Is it more profitable? MCE TV helps you see more clearly. I promise, without spoilers and above all we will not be too long!

The Batman, 2h55

After a complicated filming interrupted many times because of the Covid-19, the film The Batman finally released on March 2, 2022 At the movie theater. A long-awaited release that fans of the superhero did not miss for the world.

After Michael Keaton, Georges Clooney, Christian Bale or even Ben Affleck, it’s the turn of the young actor Robert Pattinson donning the Batman costume. And as much to say that this one was expected at the turn! Critics have indeed been numerous as to the choice of the hero of Twilight to embody Bruce Wayne.

And yet, Robert Pattinson rose to the challenge brilliantly. Finally, he managed to show us an authentic, charismatic and darker than ever Batman!

This year, it is therefore Matt Reeves who treats us. And the American director took the time to tell us about the last adventures of the batman for almost 3 hours! 2h55 to be precise.

While the very first Tim Burton’s Batman released in 1989 lasted 2h06, this one is much longer! Are these 50 more minutes really necessary for the story? When we look at the evolution of superhero films, we notice that they are getting longer and longer.

Fans of the superhero don’t seem particularly bothered by the length of the film. It is indeed the best launch of the year 2022! With over 250 million in revenue worldwide recorded in early March. And more than a million viewers glued to their seats just 5 days after its release.

Spider-Man, 2h30

Slightly shorter than The Batman, Spider-Man: No Way Home tells us the new adventures of our dear Peter Parker. Fans were then able to find young actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

After Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, it was therefore the turn of the darling of Zendaya to take up the torch. For 2h28, we follow the new adventures of this young unmasked superhero who can no longer separate his private life from his responsibilities as a hero!

But if you think the length of the film turned fans off, well you’re wrong! Indeed, the last Spider-Man exploded at the box office.

If The Batman was a real success, Spider-Man on his side is a real phenomenon! The Jon Watts movie generated more than 1.8 billion at the box office! Knowing that it exceeded the billion mark in 10 days. With more than 250 million in the United States just 3 days after its release on the big screen! Just that.

It must be said that the 5 star casting also made it easy. With Tom Holland and Zendaya it’s hard not to attract fans. But Spider-Man doesn’t stop there.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Jon Favreau… they all answered present! According to Elle magazine sources, 43% of spectators came watching the film are motivated by the actors. And 20% for the unique Zendaya. No wonder then that they are delighted to spend more than 2 hours admiring them!

Dune, 2h35

It was the most anticipated film of the start of the 2021 school year. In September 2021, fans of Timothée Chalamet discovered it in the Dune movie. This new adaptation of the science fiction novel by Franck Herbert and directed by Denis Villeneuve therefore also had its hour of glory.

The experts of the 7th seemed unanimous: it is a real cinematographic success. But beware, some do not hide the fact that they are a little bored. Ah! There, we say to ourselves that finally we are not alone in thinking that a film of more than 2h30, it is indeed a little long!

“It’s beautiful, but we’re very bored. » writes Pierre Murat of Télérama. ” I found it freezing. It’s magnificent, the sets are absolutely sublime, each shot looks like a painting. But after a while, you get very bored. » he added. He specifies all the same that the other journalists of the editorial staff were conquered by the production of Denis Villeneuve.

The other critics aren’t kinder. Xavier Leherpeur thinks it’s “a beautiful arty object quite boring”. “We fall asleep a lot, we don’t understand anything. » explains Eric Neuhoff who even dares to compare the film to a special episode of Top Chef!

To make a 2:30 movie for it to be deemed boring must be quite disappointing. But let’s be honest, it still topped the box office with 330 million dollars generated at the worldwide box office!

Spider-Man, Dune, The Batman… why so long?

For some time now, films have been getting longer and longer! The big blockbusters released in recent months do not take less than 2h30. But is there a reasonable explanation for this? Not really…

At least, no director has officially justified the length of his film. But when you think about it, you can say that the sometimes surreal budgets put into the production of these feature films has something to do with it.

The Batman cost $100 million. Although this sum is impressive, it is nothing compared to other films of the superhero. For example, 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises had a budget of 250 million dollars!

That’s not far off the budget of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film worn by Tom Holland benefited with a budget of $200 million. That’s 40 million more than the Spider-Man movie released in 2019.

As for the film Dune, its cost is estimated at 165 million dollars. You should know that the 1984 version of the film cost between 40 and 42 million dollars. If inflation is taken into account, this makes $110.8 million!

As for the film The Williams Method with Will Smith, King Richard took advantage of a budget of $50 million “only”. It must be said that it did not necessarily need as many special effects as the other films mentioned above.

The large budgets allocated to the productions of these films could therefore justify their length. The more we spend, the longer we want it to last!

Our habits are changing

Although we are a little more aware of it today, long films have always existed. In fact, this is not new. Remember the Lord of Anneaux and its 3h21! Or even Once upon a time in America and its 3h49.

Without forgetting Titanic of course! 3h14 watching an 80-year-old lady tell us about her one-night adventure on a cruise ship.

American film producers have therefore always had this culture of long films. Eh yes ! You should know that the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have changed the way we consume the 7th art.

Now you can easily watch a 3 hour movie. But what has changed? Well now you can press pause when you need to go to the bathroom for example. You can stop a movie and come back to it later without feeling guilty. Which is therefore more practical than at the cinema.

Despite everything, the long films are successful. So on the one hand, we have those who complain and get bored after an hour. And on the other those who ask for more. You have to choose your side! Or take the risk of falling asleep in front of his film…

But rest assured, American movies really have no intention of getting any shorter! As for those who don’t like to spend hours glued to their screen for hours, know that the French films rarely exceed 1h45. A real joy !

Tom Holland = Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA

Zendaya & Timothy = PA Photos/ABACA

Robert Pattinson = Behar Anthony/SPUS/ABACA