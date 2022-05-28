Spider-Man, Euphoria and The Batman are the favorites of the 2022 MTV Movie Awards

The event of MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 It will take place next Sunday, June 5 and will be broadcast from Los Angeles, United States. However, the bets are already running to know who will be the winners of the different categories of this gala.

YOU CAN SEE: MTV Movie Awards 2022: Who will be the presenters?

“Spider-Man: no way home“, “euphoria“, “batman“, Not only lead the list of nominations are also the favorites of the fans who will surely not hesitate to vote in the official website so that your favorite series and movie is the winner.

Tom Hollandstar of “Spider-Man: no way home” nominated for ‘Best Picture’, will face Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Sandra Bullock (The lost city), Robert Pattinson (The Batman) and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) in the ‘Best Performance in a Motion Picture’ category.

While his girlfriend, the actress Zendaya is nominated for ‘Best Performance in a Series’ with ‘Euphoria’which is one of the favorites in the ‘Best Series’ category, but doesn’t have it easy because other big productions like ‘Inventing Anna’, ‘Loki’, ‘squid game‘, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Yellowstone’ also have audiences behind them.

The favorites of the MTV 2022: Spider-Man, Euphoria and The Batman

Spider-Man: No Way Home Nominations

Best Film in the Scripted Category

Best Performance in a Motion Picture: Tom Holland

Best Hero: Tom Holland

Best Villain: Willem Dafoe

Best Kiss: Tom Holland & Zendaya

Best Fight: Battle of the Spider-Men

Best Team: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Batman Nominations

Best Film in the Scripted Category

Best Performance in a Motion Picture: Robert Pattinson

Best Villain: Colin Farrell

Best Kiss: Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz

Euphoria Nominations

Best Series in the Scripted Category

Best Performance in a Series: Sydney Sweeney – Zendaya

Best Kiss: Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike

Best fight: Cassie vs. Maddy

best hook-up

Best Song: “Little Star” Dominic Fike