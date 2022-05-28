Spider-Man, Euphoria and The Batman are the favorites of the 2022 MTV Movie Awards
The event of MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 It will take place next Sunday, June 5 and will be broadcast from Los Angeles, United States. However, the bets are already running to know who will be the winners of the different categories of this gala.
YOU CAN SEE: MTV Movie Awards 2022: Who will be the presenters?
“Spider-Man: no way home“, “euphoria“, “batman“, Not only lead the list of nominations are also the favorites of the fans who will surely not hesitate to vote in the official website so that your favorite series and movie is the winner.
Tom Hollandstar of “Spider-Man: no way home” nominated for ‘Best Picture’, will face Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Sandra Bullock (The lost city), Robert Pattinson (The Batman) and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) in the ‘Best Performance in a Motion Picture’ category.
While his girlfriend, the actress Zendaya is nominated for ‘Best Performance in a Series’ with ‘Euphoria’which is one of the favorites in the ‘Best Series’ category, but doesn’t have it easy because other big productions like ‘Inventing Anna’, ‘Loki’, ‘squid game‘, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Yellowstone’ also have audiences behind them.
The favorites of the MTV 2022: Spider-Man, Euphoria and The Batman
Spider-Man: No Way Home Nominations
- Best Film in the Scripted Category
- Best Performance in a Motion Picture: Tom Holland
- Best Hero: Tom Holland
- Best Villain: Willem Dafoe
- Best Kiss: Tom Holland & Zendaya
- Best Fight: Battle of the Spider-Men
- Best Team: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Batman Nominations
- Best Film in the Scripted Category
- Best Performance in a Motion Picture: Robert Pattinson
- Best Villain: Colin Farrell
- Best Kiss: Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz
Euphoria Nominations
- Best Series in the Scripted Category
- Best Performance in a Series: Sydney Sweeney – Zendaya
- Best Kiss: Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike
- Best fight: Cassie vs. Maddy
- best hook-up
- Best Song: “Little Star” Dominic Fike
More information at libero.pe