Spider-Man, fan finds a “nerd” error in Homecoming and the web jokes: “Now it’s unwatchable”

It will soon arrive in theaters Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third chapter of the franchise dedicated to Peter Parker that this time will put the young man face to face with the enemies of his cinematic past and with the threats coming from the Multiverse. While waiting, as often happens before the debut of a new piece of a saga, the fans have started their rewatch to better prepare for the new adventure; so they are days of fire for films like Spider-Man: Homecoming And Spider-Man: Far From Home, the other titles of MCU starring Spider-Man.

And just looking back at the film that launched the hero of Tom Holland, which arrived in theaters in 2017, a Reddit user noticed an error related to Star Wars that until now had gone unnoticed on the web, unleashing the hilarity of other fans. In the scene where Ned invites Peter to build his Lego set of the Death Star, he explains to his friend that it is a version of 3803 pieces, that is the one launched on the market in 2008. However, the figure that the boy shows to his friend in another scene is clearly part of the set launched in 2016, which instead has a total of 4016 pieces. Basically, a small mistake that only a true nerd could have noticed.

HERE THE POST IN QUESTION

In this regard, after the post, the fans began to make fun of the issue, writing comments like “This movie is literally unwatchable now”, or “All the MCU is dead for me now. I’ll go and look at the DCEU which has better continuity “, or again “You forget that they are in an alternate universe”. One user, however, also points out that Ned may simply have shown up a figure from another set, theory that would invalidate the error identified in the post. What do you think about it? Do you think this is a mistake?

Directed by Jon Watts, remember that Spider-Man: Homecoming boasts a cast that includes names such as Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Laura Harrier (Liz Allan), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Zendaya (Michelle), Angourie Rice (Betty Brandt), Bokeem Woodbine (Herman Schultz / Shocker), Michael Chernus (Repairer), Michael Keaton (Vulture), Donald Glover, Michael Barbieri, Jona Xiao And Kenneth Choi.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED