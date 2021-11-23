Spider-Man flies to PS4 / PS5 and new free raid

In advance of the official release, scheduled for the end of November on all gaming platforms, we were able to take a look at the contents of the Marvel’s Avengers next patch. The title of Crystal Dynamics seems to have found its dimension in a certain “immobility”, aimed at enriching the quantity of Operations rather than expanding their variety and quality. Let’s see together, therefore, what to expect from the upcoming expansion of Square-Enix’s games as a service, which is also preparing to welcome a certain “spider” so loved by fans of the House of Ideas.

Spider-Man is coming!

The most succulent content preparing to invade the Helicarrier populated by the most powerful heroes on Earth will mainly concern Sony users. It was in fact widely known that the Spider-Man character in Marvel’s Avengers, with accompanying side activities and storylines to enrich the Campaign, it would have been exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players.

In the preview that Crystal Dynamics has allowed us to examine, much of the material was dedicated to the entry of the webweaver in the line of the Avengers. We indeed could take a look at some video sequences from the main campaign, to then deepen the aspects related to the gameplay and the Spider-Man moveset. First of all, it has to be said that when it comes to the design of our friendly neighborhood wall climber, the development team has opted for a solution of continuity with the comic universe, without distorting too much the look that the good Peter Parker assumes when wearing tights. In short, the basic Spider-Man costume recalls the classic one, complete with a “large” spider symbol behind the back and small eyes to emulate the pencils of the legendary Steve Ditko. Moving on to the narrative content, instead, We haven’t been told too much about why Spider-Man will be joining the Avengers, but we have been able to understand that it will be the concern for the fate of an old acquaintance of his to push him to the new base of the Avengers to ask for help from the supergroup. Parker, in fact, has lived through the five years of absence of the Avengers working alone in the suburbs of New York, and in this sense we have appreciated the way in which the team has characterized the dialogues and the personality of the hero.

Furthermore, during the first cinematics, there is an interesting comparison between Spidey and Ms. Marvel, two superheroes sharing similar origins (finding themselves, that is, to be vigilant in adolescence) and with the same propensity to act as a magnet for the so-called “super problems”. While waiting to test his pad moves in hand, it seemed to us that Crystal Dynamics has placed the same care and tendency towards fanservice in the actions of Spider-Man that characterize the other heroes of the roster.

Spider-Man, like T’Challa (find our special on Marvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda at the following link), is a rather agile and well-balanced fighter between ranged combat and short range shots. Basically, his moveset requires a melee approach, but the use of cobwebs and gadgets is essential for the webweaver to become a truly versatile character. Peter can obviously fire canvas shots like bullets to deal with too far away targets or flying enemies, and his parterre of moves mainly concerns his arsenal. In fact, you can detonate small spider web bombs on enemies, or activate a temporary upgrade to coat the hands and feet of the wall climber with solidified viscous substance, up to the spectacular Super. The preview also gave us the opportunity to peek at the character progression system exclusively Sony, from its skill tree – which, as always, will allow you to customize its moveset – to its most powerful moves, show us in a scenario characterized by an advanced level of power. While not differing too much from Black Panther, Spider-Man could in short prove to be a pleasant addition to playable fighters, especially to those who will let themselves be absorbed by a pleasant and enthralling fanservice.

The return of Klaw

The other big news on the occasion of the new Marvel’s Avengers patch will instead concern all consoles, therefore also the Xbox and PC users. Let’s talk about Klaw’s Raid, an activity that will enrich the fleet of Operations available in the Avengers base. These missions are inspired by the game’s latest narrative expansion, War for Wakanda, and their content will therefore assume that you have already completed the narrative arc dedicated to T’Challa and Klaw’s involvement in the long fight against the army of Advanced Mechanical Ideas.

The sequences we have seen have put us in front of a mission in which, in the role of Black Panther, the player was called upon to foil yet another plan by Klaw, which has now become a cybernetic entity capable of infecting the advanced technology of Wakanda. In terms of content, however, Klaw’s Raid does not differ too much from previous operations, placing itself halfway between a common War Zone and a Beehive. The purpose of the users will in fact be that of advancing through Wakandan forests and structures, eliminating various hordes of enemies (among which, unfortunately, we have not seen substantial news: these are the ennumerate hyper-armored soldiers of the AIM) and taking possession of strategic points to continue along subsequent areas.

Only in the last sequence of the Raid, penetrating into the depths of the hidden rooms and laboratories of Wakanda, does the Operation take on the structure of a dungeon in which, essentially, the development of the mission remains the same. It will be necessary to destroy or hack several terminals to continue, or still activate entry keys to get to the conclusion. The real news will concern the bosses: Klaw’s Raid will include two new supernemics to face upon completion of the Operation, slightly adding to a roster of villains that continue to be a little too thin. Overall, in short, the new content of Marvel’s Avengers does not seem to want to provide particular cues of originality to the playful formula, focusing rather on enriching the amount of Operations available to increase more and more the power of the mythical Avengers.