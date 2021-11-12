Spider-Man, here is his explosive debut in Marvel’s Avengers

Finally it’s time to see it in action Spider-Man, after a long wait to see this new version of the Marvel hero.

Spider-Man will indeed arrive inside Marvel’s Avengers, in exclusive to PlayStation console Moreover.

Just a few days ago the last confirmation with respect to the date arrived in which Spider-Man would join the cast of the title.

Who knows if the hero will be able to revive the fortunes of Marvel’s Avengers, which unfortunately turned out to be a failure by Square Enix’s own admission.

Peter Parker, and his superhero alter ego, was among the most anticipated characters of the title from the very beginning, when Crystal Dynamics had revealed its existence.

The credit also goes to Insomniac, who has been able to give with his video games a very important videogame counterpart to the historic Marvel hero.

But we don’t just know that Spider-Man will arrive in Marvel’s Avengers but, thanks to the exclusivity of IGN US, we can also see the first trailer.

Here is the video of presentation of the character, which does not contain much gameplay but allows us to get a general idea of ​​the style of play:

Obviously we could not fail to expect great stunts and an acrobatic way of fighting and elegant, and from the trailer we can say that we have been satisfied.

Spider-Man will be a free character for all PlayStation users, and will be available from November 30 next.

Marvel’s Avengers is also available within Xbox Game Pass, but sadly Spider-Man will not be a playable character for Microsoft users.

The Crystal Dynamics stock, unfortunate as it was, fortunately it is not the worst among its kind: there is another Marvel video game that is faring worse.

As for the Insomniac front, however, the next Spider-Man games could reveal themselves much more full-bodied than expected from a narrative point of view.