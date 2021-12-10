Spider-Man, Holland and Zendaya in Across The Spider-Verse? The manufacturer replies

During the promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaders Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have expressed their desire to join the cast of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and now producer Christopher Miller has answered their requests very clearly.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse trailer, sequel to Sony’s Academy Award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, premiered last week almost 3 years after the first film was released. Across the Spider-Verse will see the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker but the actors of the live-action film have wondered if there was place for them in this adaptation.

Now it seems that the actors have drawn the attention of one of the producers of the film on Twitter, or Christopher Miller, who responded to a tweet reporting the news. The producer simply responded with a hilarious gif of a monkey, holding a phone to his ear with the caption “Call me”, as you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news. Fans immediately expressed their support, asking Miller to make this exciting crossover as soon as possible.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has seen a number of celebrities lend their voices to the Spider-Man variants that Miles has crossed paths with, including Nicolas Cage and John Mulaney. Miller and his writer-producer partner, Phil Lord, recently revealed that I am able to explore any Spider-Man and any universe in movies Spider-Verse and so there are possibilities for Holland and his co-stars. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments!