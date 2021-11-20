News

Spider-Man, how would it have gone if Andrew Garfield's Peter had met Iron Man?

In the MCU we were able to witness a special relationship between Spider-Man and Iron Man, in which the latter was a real mentor to the former. But how could it have gone if Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark had met Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker instead?

The answer to this question was precisely theex-Spider-Man performer Andrew Garfield during GQ’s Actually Me segment.

When asked by a Quora user, the actor revealed that, according to him, there would not have been a relationship of extreme trust between the two right away.

I think Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would definitely have been suspicious of the MCU’s Iron Man“writes”I think Iron Man’s multibillionaire status full of excesses wouldn’t have suited him too much, maybe it would have pissed my version of Spider-Man a little on the nerves.. But maybe it could have influenced him a little. Maybe my Peter Parker could have helped him shake off some of his self-centered manias“.

But we’ll never know. Literally, we will never know“he concludes.

Of course, theoretically Iron Man’s sacrifice in Avengers Endgame would not make a meeting between the two possible even if Andrew Garfield were to really be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but who knows if such a scenario can be ruled out entirely in the future .. .

For now, what remains to be verified is whether the three are in fact Spider-Man film (four, if we want to include Miles Morales) will meet this December 15 on the big screen.

What do you think about it?

