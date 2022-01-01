Spider-Man in the lead on the last day of 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home he headed the box office once again yesterday, Friday December 31st. A special day in itself, because, unlike 2020, many have returned to celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends or family, preferring this to a night at the cinema. The result was a total box office of 521,135 euros, -92.06% compared to the 6,561,037 euros collected two years ago, Friday 3 January 2020, when in first place we found Tolo Tolo with 4,611,176 euros. If instead we look at the receipts of 31 December 2019 (which fell on a Tuesday), the figure is much lower, 2,350,761 euros.

Spider-Man: No Way Home collected € 158,222 (-45%), with an average of € 524 and a total of € 19,378,150. In second place, House of Gucci he collected another 64,154 euros (+ 34%) with an average of 233, for a total of 3,717,100 euros. Third Diabolik with 60.009 euros and an average of 251, an increase of 59% compared to last week. Its total is now 2,022,679 euros.

Up one position, to fourth, 7 women and a mystery, with 55.827 euros, an average of 218 and a total of 543.565 euros. The same goes for West Side Story, demonstrating that a more mature audience attended the theaters yesterday. The film of Steven Spielberg has risen from ninth to seventh position, grossing € 23,106 with an average of € 116, for a total of € 294,086, and marking a + 92% compared to a week ago. They also grow The perfect garment, in ninth place with 17,909 euros (+ 205%), an average of 284 and a total of 154,661 euros, and Super heroes, in tenth place with 16,075 euros (+ 76%), an average of 72 and a total of 348,452 euros.

Yesterday the attendance was 72,040 and the rooms 2,155.

1 – SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME: 158,222 euros (20,684 spectators) 302 cinemas / 524 media – Tot. 19,378,150

2 – HOUSE OF GUCCI: 64.154 euros (8.624 spectators) 275/233 – Tot. 3.717.100

3 – DIABOLIK: 60.009 euros (8.305 spectators) 239/251 – Tot. 2.022.679

4 – 7 WOMEN AND A MYSTERY: 55.827 euros (7.797 spectators) 256/218 – Tot. 543.565

5 – SING 2 – INCREASINGLY STRONGER: 50.872 euros (7.307 spectators) 301/169 – Tot. 1.296.134

6 – THE BEFANA COMES IN THE NIGHT II – THE ORIGINS: 28,332 euros (4,056 spectators) 246/115 – Tot. 58,953 * 2GG

7 – WEST SIDE STORY: 23,106 euros (3,250 spectators) 200/116 – Tot. 294,086

8 – WHO FRAMED SANTA CLAUS ?: 20,091 euros (2,834 spectators) 186/108 – Tot. 1,850,221

9 – THE PERFECT GARMENT: 17,909 euros (2,671 spectators) 63/284 – Tot. 154,661

10 – SUPERHEROES: 16,075 euros (2,464 spectators) 223/72 – Tot. 348,452