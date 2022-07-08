‘Spider-Man’ invades Disney+ in Mexico with five films by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland

Disney recently surprised us by announcing that some ‘Spider-Man’ movies are coming to its streaming service, reminding us that although the company owns Marvel, Sony has the rights to create movies of the character. Here we tell you all the details.

Which ‘Spider-Man’ movies are premiering on Disney+?

Spider Man

The average teenager Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) transforms into an extraordinary Super Hero after being accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Considering himself “Spider-Man”, he sets out to rid the streets of crime, which brings him into conflict with the malevolent supervillain “Green Goblin” (William Defoe).





spider man 2

In SPIDER-MAN 2the second installment in the blockbuster Spider-Man movie, based on the classic Marvel Comics hero, Tobey Maguire He returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, juggling the delicate balance of his double life as a college student and superhuman crime fighter. Peter’s life becomes even more complicated when he faces a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius. (Alfred Molina) who has been reincarnated as the maniacal, multi-tentacled “Doc Ock”. When he kidnaps MJ (Kirsten Dunst)Spider-Man must return to action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.





The amazing Spiderman

It tells the story of Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), an outcast high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben and Aunt May. Like most teenagers, Peter tries to figure out who he is and how he got to be the person he is today. Peter is also finding his way with his first love from high school, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and together, they struggle with love, commitment, and secrets. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance, which leads him directly to Oscorp and the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his father’s former partner. As Spider-Man confronts Connors’ alter ego, the Lizard, Peter makes life-changing decisions for him, harnessing his powers and shaping his destiny to become a hero.





The Amazing Spider-Man 2

In THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2, peter parker (Andrew Garfield) must face electro (JamieFox), an enemy much more powerful than him. But when his old friend Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, Peter realizes that all of his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. It’s great being Spider-Man, for Peter Parker, there’s no feeling like swinging between skyscrapers, accepting being the hero and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone).





Spider-Man: Homecoming

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his new identity as a web-slinging Super Hero. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt May. (Marisa Tomei)under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything Peter holds most important will be threatened.





When does ‘Spider-Man’ premiere on Disney+?

All five ‘Spider-Man’ movies will be available on 8 of June in Mexico and Latin America. The films will also be part of the exclusive site for Marvel content that Disney+ has.

What time do the ‘Spider-Man’ movies premiere on Disney+?

‘Spider-Man’ on Disney+ will be available in Mexico starting at 02:00 hoursthe time the company uses to add its most relevant content.

How long are the ‘Spider-Man’ movies on Disney+?

Spider-Man – 121 minutes

Spider-Man 2 – 127 minutes

The Amazing Spider-Man – 136 minutes

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – 141 minutes

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 133 minutes