Spider-Man is shown in a first official image – Nerd4.life

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have released one first image officer of Spider-Man inside Marvel’s Avengers, although it’s still a simple promotional illustration, so the message is certainly a bit misleading, but there’s also a trailer planned for tomorrow.

“Do you have any images of Spider-Man? How about just one, but it’s really very beautiful and very very epic,” reads the official tweet from the Marvel’s Avengers account, “Here’s a first look at Spider-Man first arriving on PS4 and PS5 on November 30“, the message continues.

Spider-Man, remember, is an additional character from Marvel’s Avengers but exclusive for PlayStation platforms: the famous super-hero, now closely linked (by web, of course) to Sony, can only be used by PS4 and PS5 users, given that only on these platforms is the release of content dedicated to the character in question.

Further strengthening a relationship that now seems to have become extremely solid, namely the one between the Marvel and PlayStation super-heroes, on November 30th Spider-Man will also arrive to try to inject some news and enthusiasm into Marvel’s Avengers, a game that recently is was considered “disappointing” by Square Enix itself.

As for Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers, further news are expected tomorrow, November 11, the day in which at least one should be released. new trailer on the character perhaps exclusive to IGN, but we will follow the matter.

Some boosts from Marvel’s Avengers Marketplace have recently been removed following protests from players, who accused Square Enix of introducing pay-to-win elements to the game.