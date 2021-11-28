Spider-Man: James Gunn reveals his favorite Spider-Man movie

Everyone has a Spider-Man at heart, be it Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire. Through his Twitter profile, James Gunn revealed what hers is favorite movie about Spider-Man. The answer may surprise you!

Despite having several live action available, James Gunn opted for an animated film. The director of Guardians of the Galaxy, in fact, has chosen Spider-Man: A New Universe as the film of the heart starring the young Peter Parker. Everything screams multiverse! The second place goes to Spider-Man 2; the third, on the other hand, finds space for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The third installment of the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland will be released in Italian cinemas on December 15th. Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring together all the villains of the Spider-Man world and already promises great emotions. For the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland has replaced Tony Stark as the soul of the MCU.

Regarding the mass return of the villains in the film that will soon be released in theaters, Alfred Molina told Variety: “When we shot the project, none of us should have said anything because it was all a big secret. With the Internet, that will never work! Going back to the same role I played 17 years ago was truly extraordinary and at the the same way it was to understand how time has influenced the development of the characters! Now, however, my body is a little less in shape! “.

James Gunn, on the other hand, is working on Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. A few days ago, James Gunn announced the start of filming for the third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy, in which Sylvester Stallone will also star. The film will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023 and should be the last installation in the Marvel Studios saga.