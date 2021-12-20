Spider-Man: Kevin Feige confirms the fourth chapter

After the immense success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home “ , Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel and Sony are in talks for other Spider-Man projects. “No Way Home ”has marked the final film of the deal between Marvel and Sony, with the trilogy and appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as initial terms of the deal.

Spider-Man 4 in development

There are no concrete details on where and when Holland’s Spider-man will be seen next, though it could certainly fit many of the storylines Marvel is currently planting seeds for. As for Sony, there have long been rumors of a collaboration with Venom’s Tom Hardy , and it could certainly occur in the wake of the early post-credit scene No Way Home.

Kevin Feige confirms the fourth installment of Spider-Man:

“Amy and I, Disney and Sony are talking about it, and yes, we’re actively starting to develop the next chapter. I say this openly because I don’t want fans to experience separation trauma like what happened after “Far From Home”. This time it won’t happen ”.

The specific case to which Feige refers is obviously the “Spider-Man Scare ”of 2019 , in which Sony And Disney they argued over the co-distribution rights of the “Spider-Man” franchise. The Mouse House wanted to reach a 50/50 partnership with Sony, a request that is difficult to completely reject given the success that “Spider-Man” has encountered along with the fixed points of the Marvel in Iron Man ( Robert Downey Jr. ) and Nick Fury ( Samuel L. Jackson ). This led Holland to plead with both Marvel and Sony to keep the partnership alive, while also satisfying devoted fans.

Of course, the studios made up and resolved their differences, although the completion of the trilogy puts them into question where Spider-Man of Holland will go . Yet fans can rest assured that Disney and Sony will be able to think of something.

