‘Spider-Man’: Kirsten Dunst insists on being Mary Jane again | Films

The actress shared the screen with Tobey Maguire in the first trilogy.

Kirsten Dunst keeps insisting that she wants to play Mary Jane Watson again, now in the MCU. The actress brought the character to life in the trilogy of spider-man by Sam Raimi, which was starred by Tobey Maguire.

“I would love to join that multiverse!” Kirsten Dunst assured. in interview with backstage. “I feel that I am the only one who has not been reintegrated,” said the actress, who is nominated for an Oscar for her recent participation in The Power of the Dog.

“I’m like, ‘please put me in, put me in the cast’. I need to finance my house and children”, he joked

In fact, when rumors began about the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield at Spider-Man-No Way Home There was also talk of the possible presence of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone —who was Gwen Stacy in the movies The Amazing Spider-Man— in the film, something that turned out not to be true.

Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane Watson in spider-man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). Although the actress has referred to the experience as one of the most representative of her life, she also raised her voice regarding the gender pay gap between her and Tobey Maguire, as well as the pressure from one of the producers to get his teeth fixed.

Which character from the previous installments of spider-man would you like to see back in the MCU?