Spider-Man: No Way Home, an easter egg has revealed the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder?

One of the great strengths of Spider-Man: No Way Home they were obviously the countless easter eggs to the previous phases of the MCU and more generally to the past of the cinecomic Marvel. But now an almost invisible easter egg may have revealed the plot of the fourth standalone about Odin’s son, Thor: Love and Thunder.

He has reaped and is continuing to reap incredible records at the Spider Man No Way Home box office, also thanks to all the numerous fan rewatches who report having seen the film several times in the hall, not least to grasp all the various references and details of which is full. From that Ted Lasso cameo in Spider Man No Way Home to that MJ reveal in Spider Man No Way Home. However a new easter egg noticed by a Reddit user – who doesn’t involve any spoilers about the film currently in theaters – projects us directly to some interesting implications for the story of Thor: Love and Thunder, which will make Chris Hemsworth’s character the first to get his fourth independent film.

As mentioned, the easter egg does not involve spoilers because it is found in the very first scenes of the film, in which we see the main newspapers, starting with J. Jonah Jameson’s blog, reveal the identity of Peter Parker. In a barely visible banner in the middle of the main titles, there is a half title that refers to the New Asgard introduced for the first time in Avengers: Endgame, where the Asgardian survivors re-founded their kingdom after the destruction in Thor: Ragnarok. This is the banner fragment: “Political Unrest in New Asgard as Z …“.

The Reddit user who noticed the detail, KingEuronIIIGreyjoy, writes: “As far as I can remember, there are no New Asgard residents whose names begin with Z. However, it was confirmed long ago that Russell Crowe will play Zeus in a cameo role in Thor: Love and Thunder. We don’t know exactly what role Zeus will play in the film, other than that it will be short, but with Gorr the God Butcher as a main villain, I have a quick theory. Gorr the God Butcher is touring the universe killing the gods of various pantheons (Egyptians, Maya, etc., many gods from various pantheons exist as characters in comics)“.

Continue the post: “After chasing the Greek gods, Zeus and others from Olympus manage to escape and travel to New Asgard to seek help from Thor and the surviving Asgardians. However, Thor is out of this world with the Guardians and must deal with instead Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the new king of Asgard. This leads to said political turmoil, and eventually Jane (Nicole Kidman) returns and becomes Mighty Thor to fight Gorr, or something.“. Definitely a colorful theory, but it could match up with the new realm of Valkyrie and Thor traveling with the Starlord of Chris Pratt, the same one who believed Mysterio was good in Far From Home. What do you think? Tell us in the comments!