Spider-Man No Way Home and Euphoria big winners
Spider-Man No Way Home and Euphoria are the big winners of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Check out the winners.
Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria were crowned best film and best series respectively at the MTV Movie & TV Awards which took place last night in the United States, in a ceremony hosted by Vanessa Hudgens
Tom Holland won an award for his performance in Spider-Man No Way Homewhile her co-star Zendaya also won, but for her performance in the series Euphoria. Her co-stars from Euphoria Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie aka Cassie and Maddy won Best Fight.
Note that Loki is doing quite well with two prizes won. The first for the best revelation which goes to Sophia Di Martino and the second is that of the best team composed of Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson
To finish, Jack Black received the Comedic Genius Award and Jennifer Lopez accepted the Generation Award. for his entire career.
The ceremony will be broadcast with us this Tuesday, June 7 at 10:50 p.m. on MTV France.
Awards
Best film
Dunes
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Winner: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Adam through Time
The Batman
Best Series
Winner: Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Motion Picture
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson- The Batman
Sandra Bullock- The secret of the lost city
Timothée Chalamet – Dunes
Winner: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Series
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly- Yellowstone
Lily James- Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney- Euphoria
Winner: Zendaya – Euphoria
best hero
Daniel Craig- Dying can wait
Oscar Isaac- Moon Knight
Winner: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland- Spider-Man: No Way Homee
Best villain
Colin Farrell- The Batman
Winner: Daniel Radcliffe – The secret of the lost city
James Jude Courtney- Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti- You
Willem Dafoe- Spider-Man: No Way Home
best kiss
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Winner: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Comedy Performance
Brett Goldstein- Ted Lasso
John Cena- Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville- Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter- hacks
Winner: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Best Revelation
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder- hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Winner: Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Best fight
Black Widow vs. Windows – Black Widow
Winners: Cassie vs. Maddy- Euphoria
guy vs. Dude- Free Guy
Shang-Chi’s fight on the bus – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The final battle with the Spider-Men – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most Scared Performance
Winner: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards- Halloween Kills
Mia Goth- X
Millicent Simmonds- Without a Sound 2
Sadie Sink- Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Best Team
Winner: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
Adam through Time – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The secret of the lost city – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here for Plan C*l
Winner: Euphoria
My First Times
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Best song
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson/ Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
Winner: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto