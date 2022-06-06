Spider-Man No Way Home and Euphoria big winners

Spider-Man No Way Home and Euphoria are the big winners of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Check out the winners.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria were crowned best film and best series respectively at the MTV Movie & TV Awards which took place last night in the United States, in a ceremony hosted by Vanessa Hudgens

Tom Holland won an award for his performance in Spider-Man No Way Homewhile her co-star Zendaya also won, but for her performance in the series Euphoria. Her co-stars from Euphoria Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie aka Cassie and Maddy won Best Fight.

Note that Loki is doing quite well with two prizes won. The first for the best revelation which goes to Sophia Di Martino and the second is that of the best team composed of Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson

To finish, Jack Black received the Comedic Genius Award and Jennifer Lopez accepted the Generation Award. for his entire career.

The ceremony will be broadcast with us this Tuesday, June 7 at 10:50 p.m. on MTV France.

Awards

Best film

Dunes

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Winner: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Adam through Time

The Batman

Best Series

Winner: Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson- The Batman

Sandra Bullock- The secret of the lost city

Timothée Chalamet – Dunes

Winner: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Series

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly- Yellowstone

Lily James- Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney- Euphoria

Winner: Zendaya – Euphoria

best hero

Daniel Craig- Dying can wait

Oscar Isaac- Moon Knight

Winner: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland- Spider-Man: No Way Homee

Best villain

Colin Farrell- The Batman

Winner: Daniel Radcliffe – The secret of the lost city

James Jude Courtney- Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti- You

Willem Dafoe- Spider-Man: No Way Home

best kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Winner: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein- Ted Lasso

John Cena- Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville- Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter- hacks

Winner: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Best Revelation

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder- hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Winner: Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Best fight

Black Widow vs. Windows – Black Widow

Winners: Cassie vs. Maddy- Euphoria

guy vs. Dude- Free Guy

Shang-Chi’s fight on the bus – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The final battle with the Spider-Men – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most Scared Performance

Winner: Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards- Halloween Kills

Mia Goth- X

Millicent Simmonds- Without a Sound 2

Sadie Sink- Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Best Team

Winner: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

Adam through Time – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The secret of the lost city – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for Plan C*l

Winner: Euphoria

My First Times

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Best song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson/ Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

Winner: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto